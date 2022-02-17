Watch: India U-19 skipper Yash Dhull celebrates after scoring 50 on Ranji debut with Delhi

Yash Dhull is living a dream, and his dream doesn't seem like ending anytime soon. The youngster from Delhi led India to an unprecedented fifth U-19 World Cup crown in West Indies recently, and subsequently, he earned a move to Delhi Capitals (DC) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 mega auction for a price of INR 50 lakhs.

On Thursday, Dhull kicked off his first-class career with a bang as he scored a fifty on his debut while representing his home side Delhi in their opening Ranji Trophy clash against Tamil Nadu.

Dhull scored his fifty in just 59 balls, courtesy of 10 boundaries in his sublime knock. Despite playing his first game at the level, the 18-year-old didn't seem bothered by the occasion as he punished Tamil Nadu bowlers for every mistake they made.

This is how Yash Dhull celebrated his fifty against Tamil Nadu on his Ranji Trophy debut:

This, came after Delhi lost Dhruv Shorey and Himmat Singh in the third over itself, thanks to some fine bowling from Tamil Nadu's Sandeep Warrier.

However, Dhull showed immense composure and determination, to help Delhi cross the three-figure mark before lunch, and they were nearing the score of 150 at the time of writing.

After a two-year hiatus, Ranji Trophy finally marked its return, and the domestic tournament will be played in two phases this term. The first phase (league phase & pre-quarterfinal) will go on until March 15, while the second phase will begin after the conclusion of the IPL 2022 season.