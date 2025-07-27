Watch: India rejects Ben Stokes' draw offer in Manchester Test; Ravindra Jadeja, Zak Crawley involved in heated exchange

The incident occurred late in the final session of Day 5, with India in a secure position, having successfully batted out the day to save the Test. Jadeja and Sundar were both nearing well-earned hundreds at the time of the offer.

In a captivating turn of events on the final day of the fourth Test at Old Trafford, England captain Ben Stokes made an offer to call the match a draw, an invitation that was notably declined by the Indian batsmen at the crease, Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar. With the match heading towards an inevitable draw, Stokes's gesture was aimed at bringing the proceedings to an early close, but the Indian pair had personal milestones in their sights.

The incident occurred late in the final session of Day 5, with India in a secure position, having successfully batted out the day to save the Test. Jadeja and Sundar were both nearing well-earned hundreds at the time of the offer. Their refusal to accept the draw was primarily motivated by their desire to accomplish these personal milestones, according to reports from the ground and the media coverage that followed.

The decision by the Indian batsmen added a final twist to a hard-fought Test match. While the gesture from Stokes is a common practice in Test cricket when a result is no longer possible, the declination, though not against the rules, is a less frequent occurrence. The umpires and the England players, including Stokes, were visibly surprised by the decision.

Following the refusal, play continued for a few more overs, during which both Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar went on to complete their respective centuries, a significant achievement for both players. The match was officially declared a draw shortly after, with handshakes exchanged between the two teams.

Cricket fans and commentators have expressed differing views on the incident, which has spurred discussions. Others have questioned the decision to extend a match that had already been decided, while others have praised the Indian batsmen for their will to achieve personal milestones. In the end, the episode gave a highly contested series a noteworthy new chapter. With the draw, England's lead in the five-match series remained at 2-1.

