Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

IND vs ENG: Nightwatchman Akash Deep repeats Amit Mishra’s 2011 magic with stunning fifty at The Oval

Pragya Thakur's SHOCKING claim on Malegaon blast case, says, 'was forced to take names of...'

Watch: India ODI captain Rohit Sharma arrives at Kennington Oval to boost team in series-deciding Test

Former JDS MP Prajwal Revanna sentenced to life imprisonment for sexually assaulting house help

India continues to buy oil from Russia, say government sources hours after Trump's 'good step' claim

'You can't talk like that': Kumar Dharmasena summons KL Rahul for post-match meeting after heated exchange at The Oval

Not Sholay or Mughal-e-Azam, this was most expensive film made after independence, was country's first pan-India film, made for Rs 30 lakh, it earned Rs..., movie was..

Viral video: Saiyaara in Kishore Kumar's voice, AI does 'magic' with Ahaan Panday's superhit song, netizens say 'yeh toh original se...'

'Saw him crying in the bathroom': Yuzvendra Chahal lifts lid on Virat Kohli's emotional breakdown after 2019 World Cup heartbreak

Former Jharkhand CM Shibu Soren critical, on ventilator: Reports

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
IND vs ENG: Nightwatchman Akash Deep repeats Amit Mishra’s 2011 magic with stunning fifty at The Oval

Nightwatchman Akash Deep repeats Amit Mishra’s 2011 magic with stunning fifty

Watch: India ODI captain Rohit Sharma arrives at Kennington Oval to boost team in series-deciding Test

Watch: India ODI captain Rohit Sharma arrives at Kennington Oval to boost team

India continues to buy oil from Russia, say government sources hours after Trump's 'good step' claim

India continues to buy oil from Russia, say government sources amid Trump's...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Preity Zinta’s go-to fitness formula for staying lean and active at 50, 'It does not matter how long...'

Preity Zinta’s go-to fitness formula for staying lean and active at 50

Liked Kingdom? Don’t miss these 5 Vijay Deverakonda films that showcase his versatility

Liked Kingdom? Don’t miss these 5 Vijay Deverakonda films

Before watching Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom, know 5 box office hits he said NO to

Before watching Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom, know the 5 box office hits he said

HomeCricket

CRICKET

Watch: India ODI captain Rohit Sharma arrives at Kennington Oval to boost team in series-deciding Test

As Day 3 progressed under the clear skies of London – a refreshing change after the rain-affected first two days – Rohit’s presence is viewed as a major morale booster for the young Indian team.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Aug 02, 2025, 05:03 PM IST

Watch: India ODI captain Rohit Sharma arrives at Kennington Oval to boost team in series-deciding Test
Courtesy: X/Screengrab

TRENDING NOW

In a notable display of support, Rohit Sharma, the captain of India’s One Day International (ODI) team, was seen arriving at the Kennington Oval for Day 3 of the eagerly awaited fifth Test between India and England. His arrival has certainly sparked significant excitement, especially following his unexpected retirement from Test cricket in May 2025.

Sharma, who led India to victory in the ICC Champions Trophy earlier this year and continues to captain the ODI team, has shown unwavering dedication to Indian cricket. His choice to attend this pivotal Test, despite stepping away from the longest format, reflects his commitment and ongoing interest in the team's achievements.

As Day 3 progressed under the clear skies of London – a refreshing change after the rain-affected first two days – Rohit’s presence is viewed as a major morale booster for the young Indian team. With the series delicately poised at 2-1 in favor of England, India is striving to equalize the series and prevent a defeat, making every moment of this Test crucial.

Sharma’s ties to The Oval are strong, having famously scored a brilliant Test century at this venue during India’s last tour of England in 2021. Although he now takes on the role of an enthusiastic spectator, his presence undoubtedly conveys a powerful message of support to the team, including players like Yashasvi Jaiswal and Akash Deep, who are currently working to establish a vital lead for India.

The presence of such a senior and accomplished figure as Rohit Sharma, particularly after his retirement from Test cricket, emphasizes the high stakes and emotional weight of this Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy decider. It showcases the strong bonds within the Indian cricket community as the nation unites behind its team in this thrilling conclusion.

Also read| 'You can't talk like that': Kumar Dharmasena summons KL Rahul for post-match meeting after heated exchange at The Oval

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
BIG move by BSNL as it rolls out new plan for just Re 1; check validity, offer, data limit and more
BIG move by BSNL as it rolls out new plan for just Re 1; check validity
Meet woman, an IRS officer who appeared for UPSC exam merely 17 days after giving birth, became IAS officer wit AIR..., she is...
Meet woman, an IRS officer who appeared for UPSC exam merely 17 days
Meet man who earned only Rs 350 a month, had no money for food, contemplated suicide after..., his son now has Rs 41 crore net worth, his name is..
Meet man who earned only Rs 350 a month, had no money for food, his son now..
Shah Rukh Khan thanks 'Bharat Sarkar' for winning his first National Award in 33 years: 'It is a reminder that...'
Shah Rukh Khan thanks 'Bharat Sarkar' for winning his first National Award
Iran's BIG statement after US President Donald Trump imposes 25 per cent tariff on India, says, 'Continues to weaponise...'
Iran's BIG statement after Donald Trump imposes 25 per cent tariff on India
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Preity Zinta’s go-to fitness formula for staying lean and active at 50, 'It does not matter how long...'
Preity Zinta’s go-to fitness formula for staying lean and active at 50
Liked Kingdom? Don’t miss these 5 Vijay Deverakonda films that showcase his versatility
Liked Kingdom? Don’t miss these 5 Vijay Deverakonda films
Before watching Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom, know 5 box office hits he said NO to
Before watching Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom, know the 5 box office hits he said
Pooja Batra’s monokini look is blend of tropical vibes and monsoon style inspiration; SEE PICS
Pooja Batra’s monokini look is a blend of tropical vibes and monsoon style
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah star Deepti Sadhwani’s simple diet plan helped her lose 17 Kg in 6 months: Here’s how she did it
Deepti Sadhwani’s 6-month transformation: How she lost 17 Kg easily
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE