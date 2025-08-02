Watch: India ODI captain Rohit Sharma arrives at Kennington Oval to boost team in series-deciding Test

As Day 3 progressed under the clear skies of London – a refreshing change after the rain-affected first two days – Rohit’s presence is viewed as a major morale booster for the young Indian team.

In a notable display of support, Rohit Sharma, the captain of India’s One Day International (ODI) team, was seen arriving at the Kennington Oval for Day 3 of the eagerly awaited fifth Test between India and England. His arrival has certainly sparked significant excitement, especially following his unexpected retirement from Test cricket in May 2025.

Sharma, who led India to victory in the ICC Champions Trophy earlier this year and continues to captain the ODI team, has shown unwavering dedication to Indian cricket. His choice to attend this pivotal Test, despite stepping away from the longest format, reflects his commitment and ongoing interest in the team's achievements.

#WATCH | United Kingdom | Indian Cricketer Rohit Sharma arrives at The Oval in London for #INDvsEND Fifth Test Day 3 match. pic.twitter.com/rM6MXMsazd — ANI (@ANI) August 2, 2025

As Day 3 progressed under the clear skies of London – a refreshing change after the rain-affected first two days – Rohit’s presence is viewed as a major morale booster for the young Indian team. With the series delicately poised at 2-1 in favor of England, India is striving to equalize the series and prevent a defeat, making every moment of this Test crucial.

Sharma’s ties to The Oval are strong, having famously scored a brilliant Test century at this venue during India’s last tour of England in 2021. Although he now takes on the role of an enthusiastic spectator, his presence undoubtedly conveys a powerful message of support to the team, including players like Yashasvi Jaiswal and Akash Deep, who are currently working to establish a vital lead for India.

The presence of such a senior and accomplished figure as Rohit Sharma, particularly after his retirement from Test cricket, emphasizes the high stakes and emotional weight of this Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy decider. It showcases the strong bonds within the Indian cricket community as the nation unites behind its team in this thrilling conclusion.

