Watch, Ajinkya Rahane gets joyous welcome after conquering Australia in style

Ajinkya Rahane got a heroes welcome back to Mumbai after his brilliant captaincy helped the India national cricket team beat Australia for the third consecutive time and retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The series reached a dramatic conclusion as India won the fourth and final Test in Brisbane by three wickets to not just win the series 2-1 but also break Australia's 32-year stranglehold at the Gabba. When Ajinkya Rahane reached his home in Mumbai, there was a grand celebration in store. Flowers rained down on Ajinkya Rahane. Music and fanfare greeted the Indian cricket team skipper who looked genuinely happy. Ajinkya Rahane celebrated with his wife and daughter as the celebrations increased. Apart from Ajinkya Rahane, even Rohit Sharma and Ravi Shastri reached Mumbai on Thursday from Australia.

The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) president Vijay Patil said that the apex body will find a convenient time to felicitate the players before they head into the bio-bubble in Chennai for the series against England. Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma and Shardul Thakur are the players from Mumbai who played a big role in the deciding Test in Brisbane. Shardul Thakur starred with 67 and shared a partnership in excess of 100 with Washington Sundar as India recovered in grand style to beat Australia in their den.

#AjinkyaRahane gets grand welcome as he returns home after historic win over Australia@ajinkyarahane88 pic.twitter.com/G7bR9yuNca — DNA (@dna) January 21, 2021

Rahane's awesome captaincy

When India was down and apparently out in the Adelaide Test after being shot out for an 88-year low of 36, many Australia and England experts stated that India would be whitewashed 4-0. With no Virat Kohli and injuries piling on in the Indian team, the side faced an uphill task. However, under the calm captaincy of Ajinkya Rahane, India staged a remarkable recovery.

Ajinkya Rahane led from the front with the bat by smashing a century and he also showed innovative captaincy as India won for the second time in Melbourne. The Indian cricket team showed tremendous guts as they batted out over 130 overs and managed to salvage a titanic draw in Sydney. After the injuries mounted, India still held their nerve and they managed to win the Brisbane Test by three wickets with Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Washington Sundar, Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant all contributing to history.