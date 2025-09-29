Watch: India celebrate Asia Cup win without trophy; Tilak Varma, Arshdeep Singh mock Pakistan players’ accent in viral clip

Following India's victory over Pakistan in the Asia Cup final, the Indian team declined to receive the winners' cup from Mohsin Naqvi due to ongoing political tensions. Naqvi reportedly left the stadium with the physical trophy and medals, as per the team's request not to receive it from him.

On Sunday, India, the champions of the Asia Cup, chose not to accept the winners' trophy from ACC chairman Mohsin Naqvi, who also holds the positions of Pakistan's interior minister and head of the cricket board. Accompanying him on the presentation stage were seven other dignitaries, including the president of the Bangladesh Cricket Council, the vice president of the Emirates Cricket Board, and representatives from the tournament sponsors.

After a brief wait, the officials departed, announcing India's refusal of the trophy. However, the Indian players took to the stage themselves, with confetti falling and the victory anthem echoing throughout the stadium. They posed for photos and celebrated with their fans—without the trophy—before finally leaving, creating a memorable image of champions without their silverware.

Team India clinched their ninth Asia Cup title with a five-wicket win over arch-rivals Pakistan in the final held in the United Arab Emirates on Sunday. The match was intense, with Tilak Varma's calmness under pressure leading the Men in Blue to a thrilling victory.

Varma remained not out at 69 from 53 balls, including a crucial six off Haris Rauf in the final over that calmed Indian nerves and secured the championship.

After the victory, Arshdeep Singh and Tilak Varma were spotted sharing a playful moment, humorously imitating the accent of Pakistan players, which quickly gained attention online. The video, shared on Arshdeep’s official Instagram account, showed the pacer teasing his teammate in a light-hearted way.

“Final match you perform, what happening?” Arshdeep inquired.

“Nothing happening. There is no one to say. The ground is empty,” Varma replied with a serious expression.

The pacer repeated his question, to which Varma grinned and said, “Lot of happening. Winning, celebration and a lot of happening.

This year's edition has been the most politically charged in the 41-year history of the Asia Cup, occurring just months after the Pahalgam terror attack. The tournament witnessed India declining to shake hands with Pakistani players during both the group stage and Super Fours matches. The final, marking the first-ever India-Pakistan showdown in Asia Cup history, only heightened the tension.

However, as celebrations were anticipated, the off-field drama took the spotlight. The Indian team's decision to refuse the trophy from Naqvi, along with Pakistan's delayed arrival for the presentation, left the ceremony in a state of uncertainty.

Also read| 'Akkha duniya ek taraf...': Varun Chakaravarthy trolls Pakistan with brutal 'tea cup' post amid Asia Cup trophy controversy