HomeCricket

Cricket

Watch: Virat Kohli hugs Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam, fans ask Indian skipper 'kitni baar dil jeetoge'

It was a heartfelt moment as three of them were all smiles after the game and Mohammad Rizwan hugged Virat Kohli tightly, after all it's just a sport.

article-main
DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 25, 2021, 09:38 AM IST

Pakistan beat India comfortably in the end as Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam played chanceless knocks to not give India any sniff in their opening game of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021. Rizwan stayed unbeaten on 79, while skipper Babar played a fluent knock of 68* runs as Pakistan notched up their first-ever 10-wicket victory.

It has been and was a fierce competition on the field but once the match got over, it was all handshakes and smiles all around, which is the sport. You play hard and fair when on the field, and once match is over, you shake hands and congratulate the opponent for playing better than you.

One of those moments touched everyone's hearts as Mohammad Rizwan was seen genuinely hugging Indian captain Virat Kohli with a grin and the latter embraced his counterpart Babar as well, as fans couldn't stop gushing seeing the moment unfold on the TV screens.

However, it wasn't a good day for Virat Kohli and co as Pakistan dominated the game from the start. After winning the toss and choosing to bowl first, Shaheen Afridi blew Indian top-order away dismissing both the openers cheaply and the men in blue were under pressure from the start. They have depended heavily on the likes of Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul for good starts and having both of them in the pavilion inside three overs, their rebuilding phase got prolonged.

Kohli and Rishabh Pant helped their side with knocks of 57 and 39 respectively, but they didn't get the finishing kick to get to 170-175 and 150 was always going to be a below-par total unless two of India's bowlers had a day like Afridi, but it wasn't to be.

The moment between Rizwan, Babar and Kohli caught everyone's eye and there were some heartfelt reactions.

