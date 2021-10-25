Watch: Virat Kohli hugs Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam, fans ask Indian skipper 'kitni baar dil jeetoge'

It was a heartfelt moment as three of them were all smiles after the game and Mohammad Rizwan hugged Virat Kohli tightly, after all it's just a sport.

Pakistan beat India comfortably in the end as Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam played chanceless knocks to not give India any sniff in their opening game of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021. Rizwan stayed unbeaten on 79, while skipper Babar played a fluent knock of 68* runs as Pakistan notched up their first-ever 10-wicket victory.

It has been and was a fierce competition on the field but once the match got over, it was all handshakes and smiles all around, which is the sport. You play hard and fair when on the field, and once match is over, you shake hands and congratulate the opponent for playing better than you.

One of those moments touched everyone's hearts as Mohammad Rizwan was seen genuinely hugging Indian captain Virat Kohli with a grin and the latter embraced his counterpart Babar as well, as fans couldn't stop gushing seeing the moment unfold on the TV screens.

However, it wasn't a good day for Virat Kohli and co as Pakistan dominated the game from the start. After winning the toss and choosing to bowl first, Shaheen Afridi blew Indian top-order away dismissing both the openers cheaply and the men in blue were under pressure from the start. They have depended heavily on the likes of Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul for good starts and having both of them in the pavilion inside three overs, their rebuilding phase got prolonged.

Kohli and Rishabh Pant helped their side with knocks of 57 and 39 respectively, but they didn't get the finishing kick to get to 170-175 and 150 was always going to be a below-par total unless two of India's bowlers had a day like Afridi, but it wasn't to be.

The moment between Rizwan, Babar and Kohli caught everyone's eye and there were some heartfelt reactions.

Picture of the day!



Congratulations Pakistan. Well deserved. The 29 yr old jinx has finally ended. #INDvPAK #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/Q5gry4lSX3 — Vinesh Prabhu (@prabhu_vinesh94) October 24, 2021

kitni baar jeetogay dil kohli??? pic.twitter.com/mqLvQSDy7h — Ali (@AleyFarooq_) October 24, 2021

Wow what a beautiful moment between Kohli and Rizwan! #IndvsPak pic.twitter.com/LcLctoNaRb — वरुण (@varungrover) October 24, 2021

Really loved the scenes at the end between Virat and Rizwan and Babar and thereafter between some of the younger Pakistan players and Dhoni. Beyond the hype and posturing, this is the true story of sport. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 24, 2021

Virat Kohli appreciating Babar Azam and Rizwan. After all, this is a game. Always nice to see this mutual respect. pic.twitter.com/ouVH9gWISr — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 24, 2021

Look at fanbois Babar & Rizwan pic.twitter.com/FPRxPxaWOm — . (@GoatKohliFan) October 24, 2021

Classy Kohli, hugging Rizwan — Tanmay Bhat (@thetanmay) October 24, 2021