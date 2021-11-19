Watch: Fan breaches security, tries to touch Rohit Sharma's feet during 2nd T20I in Ranchi

A Rohit Sharma fan breached security and ran on the ground towards his idol and tried to touch his feet during the second T20I match between India and New Zealand. The fan came and lied flat on the ground with hands joined but wasn't able to touch Rohit's feet.

Team India captain tried to convey to not touch his feet before he got up quickly and ran back as he was being chased by the security.

The moment was captured on video by a spectator as the crowds are allowed for the current series.

And a fan stormed into the field!!! The fellow sitting beside me, “ab maar khaaye chahe jo ho uska Sapna poora ho gaya! Ab yeh Ranchi mein Hatia mein Jharkhand mein poore India mein famous ho gaya!!” #IndiaVsNewZealand #INDVsNZT20 #fans #CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/6NsIQDY0fO — Sunchika Pandey/संचिका पाण्डेय (@PoliceWaliPblic) November 19, 2021

This is not the first time, Rohit has had a fan come running to the ground to shake hands with him or touch his feet and the cricketers have been habitual of this, living in a cricket-crazy nation.

