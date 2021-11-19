Search icon
Watch: Fan breaches security, tries to touch Rohit Sharma's feet during 2nd T20I in Ranchi

A fan came running to the ground and lied flat after attempting to touch Rohit Sharma's feet and later ran back as the security chased him.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 19, 2021, 11:06 PM IST

A Rohit Sharma fan breached security and ran on the ground towards his idol and tried to touch his feet during the second T20I match between India and New Zealand. The fan came and lied flat on the ground with hands joined but wasn't able to touch Rohit's feet.

Team India captain tried to convey to not touch his feet before he got up quickly and ran back as he was being chased by the security.

The moment was captured on video by a spectator as the crowds are allowed for the current series.

This is not the first time, Rohit has had a fan come running to the ground to shake hands with him or touch his feet and the cricketers have been habitual of this, living in a cricket-crazy nation.

