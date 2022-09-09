Search icon
Watch: In a hilarious chat, Virat Kohli pulls Rohit Sharma's leg for speaking 'Itni Shuddh Hindi'

In a video uploaded by BCCI on their Instagram page, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma can be seen each other about India's upcoming series vs Australia.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 09, 2022, 01:14 PM IST

Virat Kohli scored a very special and most awaited century on Thursday. He reached the elusive three-figure mark after almost three years, albeit in a format “he least expected to”. He struck a memorable 122 against Afghanistan in an inconsequential Asia Cup match and was interviewed by none other than his own captain Rohit Sharma.

Kohli credited Rohit Sharma and the team management for allowing him space when he was going through a tough phase. He added that the vision from the management gave him the opportunity to relax. 

"Virat, bahot bahot badhaayi aapko, aapka 71st hundred. Poori India wait kar rahi thi, I am sure aap zyada wait kar rahe the. Aapne jo innings kheli usmein kaafi kuch dekhne ko mila, aapne gaps achhe dhoondhe, shots achhe lagaaye, toh apni innings ke baare mein bataaiye, kaisi shuruaat huyi, aur uske baad kaisi thi feeling (Many congratulations to you on your 71st ton. The entire country was waiting and I am sure even you were waiting. In today's knock, we saw you were finding the gaps nicely, playing good strokes. Take us through your knock and also tell us how is the feeling," Rohit said.

"Itni shuddh Hindi bola raha hai mere saath pehli baar (For the first time he is talking to me in pure Hindi)," Kohli looked at the camera and said.

Before the T20 World Cup Team India is scheduled to face South Africa and Australia. Kohli during the interview said that preparing against quality players will help the team to be absolutely ready before the first match of the T20 World Cup. He added, “I see the next couple of months as a great phase where we face quality teams, go to Australia and have preparation time and I’ve no doubt that we will be ready come the first game of the World Cup,”

His 71st hundred also puts him alongside the great Ricky Ponting in the list of most centuries. Sachin Tendulkar is still way ahead with 100 international tons.

