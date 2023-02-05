Search icon
Watch: Iftikhar Ahmed smashes 6 sixes in an over of Wahab Riaz in PSL exhibition match

Ahmed unleashed a flurry of powerful shots, sending the ball flying all around the park to add some valuable runs to the team's total.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 05, 2023, 03:24 PM IST

Watch: Iftikhar Ahmed smashes 6 sixes in an over of Wahab Riaz in PSL exhibition match
Image Source: Twitter/ Screengrab

Iftikhar Ahmed continued his impressive form in T20 cricket by smashing six sixes off an over bowled by Wahab Riaz in a thrilling Pakistan Super League exhibition game. Representing the Quetta Gladiators against Peshawar Zalmi, Ahmed unleashed a barrage of 36 runs in the 20th over of the innings, sending the crowd into a frenzy.

Zalmi captain Babar Azam won the toss and opted to field first against Sarfaraz Ahmed's Quetta Gladiators. The Gladiators put up a formidable 184-run total on the board in their allotted 20 overs, setting the stage for an exciting match.

Ahmed unleashed a flurry of powerful shots, sending the ball flying all around the park to add some valuable runs to the team's total. Ahmed ended the innings with a remarkable 94 runs from 50 balls, taking only 42 balls to reach his half-century. 

Iftikhar Ahmed sent the first ball soaring over the square leg boundary for a six. The next delivery was slightly straighter, while the third one flew straight above the bowler's head. In response, Wahab switched sides and bowled around the wicket for the fourth ball, only to be met with a powerful shot from Iftikhar that flew over the cover boundary.

The fifth delivery was struck in the third-man region, while the last one soared over the third-man boundary. Khushdil Shah was the second-highest scorer for Quetta Gladiators with 36 runs.

