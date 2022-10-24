Search icon
Watch: ICC releases epic montage on final moments of India-Pakistan last-ball thriller at MCG

ICC has released a special video of final moments of the match that include raw emotions and celebrations along with the last 10 balls of the match.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 24, 2022, 11:47 PM IST

Final moments from IND vs PAK match at MCG

On Sunday (October 23), India and Pakistan played a nail-biting thriller in the ongoing T20 World Cup. As the action unfolded in front of more than 90,000 fans at the legendary Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), the atmosphere was tremendous. The contest came down to the wire, and it took a magnificent effort from Virat Kohli to get India across the line in the last ball.

Furthermore, credit must be given to Hardik Pandya, who built a great partnership with the former India captain to stabilise the innings. Ravi Ashwin too held his cool, getting a wide first ball and then hitting a boundary off the final ball.

Emotions were strong on both sides, and while the Indian dugout shouted in ecstasy after a win, the opposing camp was in despair. After striking a boundary, Ashwin went on a celebratory run, while Kohli celebrated alone, even as the entire team raced onto the field to hug him.

After India were reduced at four down with only 31 runs on the board, the 33-year-old achieved the unthinkable. At one point, the side needed 28 runs off only 8 balls, and Virat Kohli actually won it for them. After the match, India's coaching staff, including Rahul Dravid, was seen expressing their feelings and hugging their teammates.

ICC has released a special video of final moments of the match that include raw emotions and celebrations along with the last 10 deliveries of the match. In the video, Virat Kohli can be seen raising his bat to the crowd while going back to the dressing room.

It was an outstanding performance from the former India captain, who has clearly returned to his best form. India will play the Netherlands at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Wednesday (October 27), and South Africa at the Optus Stadium in Perth on Sunday (October 30).

After winning their first game, it remains to be seen if India will be able to continue their winning streak in the next games and go to the World Cup semi-finals.

