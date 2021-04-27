IPL 2021: WATCH how MS Dhoni's advice to Ravindra Jadeja got RCB's Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers dismissed

The clash between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) saw the latter side face their first defeat of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 after four consecutive games.

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was the man of the hour as he single-handedly destroyed the batting and bowling line-up of Virat Kohli's RCB. Jadeja first decided to take on the 15-wicket taker Harshal Patel in the last over. First ball, six, second ball six, third ball, a no-ball six, fourth ball, another six, a double, a four, and a six. Jadeja smashed 36 runs in that over in the seven balls he faced and he ended up scoring 62 runs off just 28 balls.

When it came to his bowling, Jadeja sent back Washington Sundar, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, and Daniel Christian.

However, to take the all-important wickets of Maxwell and de Villiers, there was 'mastermind' MS Dhoni behind it. In a video shared by a fan on Twitter, The 'Thala' of CSK can be heard giving Jadeja advice on how to bowl to Maxwell.

"Maarne de, soch ke maar mat khana (Let him hit, don’t be afraid of getting hit)," Dhoni is heard. However, Jadeja fired one on Maxwell's leg-stump and hit the leg pole after Maxwell failed to connect to the ball.

WATCH:

As for the IPL clash, while CSK put on 191, RCB could only manage 122/9, thanks to Jadeja and Imran Tahir's impeccable bowling performances.

RCB next face Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on April 27, CSK will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on April 28 at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in Delhi.