Watch: Hasan Ali clocks 219 km/hr on speed gun against Bangladesh, Twitterati can't keep calm

Pakistan pacer Hasan Ali put the disappointment of the T20 World Cup semi-final against Australia behind as he came back in some style against Bangladesh in the first T20I in Dhaka with a Man of the Match performance taking three wickets for just 22 runs in his quota of four overs.

Hasan dismissed Bangladesh opener Mohammad Naim and then came back to remove Nurul Hasan and Aminul Islam to complete a fine spell of bowling helping Pakistan restrict the hosts to just 127 runs.

Pakistan eventually won the game in the last over as Mohammad Nawaz and Shadab Khan's cameo helped them chase the total after they were pegged back early.

However, what caught everyone's eye was the speed gun on one of the deliveries bowled by Hasan. The speed gun showed that the right-arm pacer clocked 219 km/hr on the second delivery of his spell, the fastest ball in history of the game.

But later it was revealed that it was a technical error as it is humanly near-impossible to bowl at that pace.

The fans, on the other hand, were quick to respond as it was unbelievable for them, which eventually was a technical error. Here are some of them:

