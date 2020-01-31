WATCH: Harmanpreet Kaur wins it in style for India during INDW vs ENGW in Tri-Nation T20I Series

Harmanpreet Kaur played a captain's knock to help India women beat England women with three balls to spare in the T20I Tri-Series in Australia on Friday (January 31).

Harmanpreet struck an unbeaten 42 following a fine bowling performance to set up India's victory.

Upon winning the toss, India sent England to bat first and spinners - Rajeshwari Gayakwad (2/19), Deepti Sharma (2/30), left armer Radha Yadav (1/33) and right-arm medium pacer Shikha Pandey (2/33) - restricted England to 147 for seven at the Manuka Oval.

England's batting order suffered a collapse as openers Amy Jones (1) and Danni Wyatt (4) were dismissed cheaply.

Natalie Sciver (20) and Fran Wilson (7) soon followed, leaving England reeling at 59 for four in 10 overs.

Skipper Heather Knight took charge and hit a brisk 44-ball 67. Her innings was laced with eight boundaries and two sixes.

On the chase, Harmanpreet stood till the end after India's top order, including 15-year-old Shafali Verma (30), Smriti Mandhana(15) and Jemimah Rodrigues (26) - fell at regular intervals.

Veda Krishnamurthy (7) and Taniya Bhatia (11) also failed to stay as England bowlers struck the Indian batting line-up.

Towards the end, India needed six off the last over, and Harmanpreet, whose innings was studded with five boundaries, hit a towering six to take India to 150 for five.

