Watch: Harmanpreet Kaur takes one-handed stunner to dismiss Devika Vaidya in WPL 2023

The ongoing Women's Premier League match at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai witnessed a breathtaking moment as Mumbai Indians' captain, Harmanpreet Kaur, pulled off a stunning catch at first slip to dismiss UP Warriorz opener, Devika Vadiya. Kaur's diving effort helped MI scalp an early wicket in the second innings, setting the tone for an exciting match.

The match between the table-toppers, Mumbai Indians, and the third-placed UP Warriorz, was off to an exciting start as UP captain, Alyssa Healy, won the toss and decided to field first. However, a brilliant bowling performance from Sophie Ecclestone (3/15) helped the UP Warriorz bowl the Mumbai Indians out for just 127 runs.

In the run-chase, Devika Vaidya opened the innings for Alyssa Healy and started off slowly, scoring just one run off the first over bowled by Natalie Sciver. However, Hayley Matthews bowled the second over of the UP Warriorz innings and picked up a wicket straightaway as Devika Vaidya edged her first ball towards the slip region.

Captain Harmanpreet Kaur was the lone fielder standing in the slips, and she made no mistake in completing a magnificent one-handed catch. This catch not only helped MI scalp an early wicket but also showcased Kaur's exceptional fielding skills.

Watch:

WHAT. A. CATCH @mipaltan wanted an early wicket and they have got one, courtesy of a sharp catch from captain @ImHarmanpreet



#TATAWPL | #MIvUPW

Talking about the match, Mumbai Indians' captain, Harmanpreet Kaur, delivered an impressive performance, scoring 25 runs from 22 deliveries. Kaur entered the game at number four when the team's score was 39/2 in the eighth over.

Throughout the match, Kaur formed small partnerships with Hayley Matthews and Natalie Sciver, which helped the team's total surpass 75. Unfortunately, all three batters were dismissed before the 14th over, leaving the MI score at 78/5.

However, Issy Wong stepped up to the plate and played a crucial role in the team's success, scoring 32 runs and helping MI finish with a total of 127 runs in the first innings against the UP Warriorz.

