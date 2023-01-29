Search icon
Watch: Haris Rauf engages in a verbal altercation with on-field umpire during BPL 2023 game

The incident took place on Friday during Match No. 25, which was played between Rangpur Riders and Sylhet Strikers.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 29, 2023, 01:17 PM IST

Image Source: Twitter/ Screengrab

The current Bangladesh Premier League is generating news for all the wrong reasons. After multiple videos of top Bangladeshi all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan arguing with on-field umpires went viral on social media platforms, a similar event occurred on Friday (January 27). 

During Match No. 25, which was played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet between Rangpur Riders and Sylhet Strikers, top Pakistani bowler Haris Rauf was spotted having a heated dispute with the umpire over a no-ball controversy.

The event occurred during the penultimate over of Sylhet Strikers' innings, when Rangpur Riders bowler Robiul Haque bowled the over's second bouncer, which was deemed a no-ball by the umpire. The judgment of the umpire did not sit well with Rauf, 29, who was playing for Rangpur Riders in the game. He joined the captain of the squad, Nurul Hasan, in confronting the on-field umpires, Gazi Sohel and Prageeth Rambukwella, for making a harsh call. They were caught arguing with the officials for a long time, and the clip of it has gone viral on social media.

WATCH: 

Talking about the match, the Mashrafe Mortaza-led Sylhet team could only achieve 92 runs for the loss of nine wickets in their allotted 20 overs. They would have been dismissed for a low total if Tanzim Hasan Sakib (41) and Mortaza (21) had not contributed 48 runs for the eighth wicket. The pair aided the hosts' recovery from 18 for 7 to 92 runs.

The Riders, however, chased down the target in 15.4 overs for the loss of four wickets, riding on Rony Talukdar's unbeaten 41-run knock.

