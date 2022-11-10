Search icon
Watch: Hardik Pandya smashes 5 sixes in his innings of 63 of 33 against England in semi-final

Hardik Pandya played a innings of 63 runs on 33 deliveries which included 5 huge sixes and 4 fours.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 10, 2022, 03:52 PM IST

Hardik Pandya

After winning the toss, England skipper Jos Buttler opted to bowl first in the all important semi-final match against India which is being played in Adelaide. India lost the wicket of KL Rahul in the 2nd over of the game. Virat kohli and Rohit Sharma stitched a partnership of 47 runs for the 2nd wicket and the skipper lost his wicket.

India's 2nd leading run scorer of the tournament, Suryakumar Yadav came after the dismissal of Rohit Sharma but he was'nt able to stay long at the crease and lost his wicket after playing 8 deliveries. Hardik Pandya and Virat Kohli then changed gears and started to take on the England's bowling attack.

India were 100 runs for 3 after 15 overs but Hardik Pandya and Virat Kohli took after the ENgland's bowling attck from there and started to hit big shots from there. Hardik Pandya played some unbelievable shots during his innings. Check out the video of his few shots below.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Coming to the match, as we type, chasing a target of 169 runs, England have gotten off to a great start and they have scored 63 runs from 6 overs without losing any wicket. They need 106 more runs in 14 overs to win the match. 

