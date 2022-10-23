Watch: Hardik Pandya's sarcastic smile after taking Haider Ali's wicket in IND vs PAK T20 World Cup

Screen Grab

During India's Twenty20 World Cup encounter against Pakistan on Saturday in Melbourne, all-rounder Hardik Pandya took three crucial wickets. Pandya's taunting smile at Haider Ali following the Pakistan batter's removal was a sight for many, despite the fact that his efforts were praised by fans and analysts alike.

It occurred in the 14th over of the game when Ali, who had just come in to bat after the dismissal of dangerman Iftikhar Ahmed (51), miscued the last ball of Pandya's over high but not far enough to Surkyakumar Yadav standing at far on for a legitimate catch. Ali ended up scoring 2 runs.

The internet is buzzing with reactions from the internet users. One Twitter user commented, “If you are bad, i am your dad.” Another commented,”That smile. That goddamn smile.” Another user commented,”Damn that smile of pandey ji.”

Also, READ: Watch: Virat Kohli comes down the ground and hits a massive six to give India momentum against Pakistan

Pandya looked towards Haider Ali, who had made the audacious attempt towards long on, laughingly after Surya had taken the catch, since Pandya had taken Shadab Khan (9) in a same manner just four balls earlier.

Pandya concluded his stint with a score of 3/30 as he removed Mohammad Nawaz in his following over. Pandya's contribution was crucial since it followed Arshdeep Singh's (3/32) successful attempts to derail Pakistan's red-hot batting order by taking the wickets of Babar Azam (0) and Mohammad Rizwan (4).