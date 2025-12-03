Watch: Hardik Pandya's comeback draws huge buzz; fan breaches security for selfie with Baroda star in SMAT 2025

Hardik Pandya’s much-anticipated return in SMAT 2025 drew huge attention as a fan invaded the pitch to click a selfie with the Baroda star. The security breach created a dramatic moment during the match, highlighting the excitement and frenzy surrounding Pandya’s comeback.

Star all-rounder Hardik Pandya made his much-anticipated return to competitive cricket on Tuesday, representing Baroda in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy after being sidelined for over two months. He was named in the playing XI for their intense match against Punjab in Hyderabad. The 32-year-old had suffered a left quadricep injury during the Asia Cup 2026. He commenced his rehabilitation at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru on October 15, taking a three-day Diwali break before continuing his fitness program from October 21 to November 29.

Fans gathered in large numbers in Hyderabad to witness Hardik's return to the field. During the match, one enthusiastic supporter even rushed onto the pitch, sprinted towards him, and managed to snap a selfie before being escorted away by security.

THE CRAZE FOR HARDIK PANDYA IN HYDERABAD.



- A fan entered into the ground & touched the feet of Hardik during SMAT. pic.twitter.com/6ikrVdlPLo — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) December 2, 2025

Baroda faced a challenging start in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, losing to Bengal and Puducherry in their opening two matches, but they found their footing with a victory over Himachal Pradesh. Hardik, who last played for India in the Asia Cup match against Sri Lanka on September 26, donned the Baroda jersey against Punjab to demonstrate his match readiness ahead of the T20I series against South Africa.

Hardik opened the bowling for Baroda, but his return did not go as planned. He conceded 52 runs in his four overs while managing to take the wicket of Anmolpreet Singh, who scored 69.

On the other hand, Punjab's star opener Abhishek Sharma once again stole the spotlight, dazzling the SMAT with his explosive performance. The world No. 1 T20I batter, who had smashed an incredible 148 off just 52 balls against Bengal two days prior, continued his form. Opening the innings for Punjab, Abhishek scored 50 runs off only 19 balls, effortlessly clearing the boundary with 5 fours and 4 sixes during his rapid innings.

As reported by PTI, Hardik is also anticipated to participate in the December 4 match between Baroda and Gujarat, with national selector Pragyan Ojha present to evaluate his overall fitness before the squad announcement.

