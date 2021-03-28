Trending#

COVID-19 vaccine

Ind vs Eng

Assembly Elections

  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. Cricket


Hardik Pandya, Natasa Stankovic take up 'Don't Rush' challenge with son Agastya - Watch

Natasa and their baby Agastya have been on the move with Hardik Pandya as he plays for India in the series against England.


Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya

WATCH Hardik Pandya, Natasa Stankovic take up 'Don't Rush' challenge with son Agastya , Natasa Stankovic Instagram

Share

Written By

Edited By

Karen Noronha

Source

DNA webdesk

Updated: Mar 28, 2021, 01:03 PM IST

Keeping up with the trend, India all-rounder Hardik Pandya along with partner Natasa Stankovic took to Instagram and shared their dance video with their baby boy Agastya. 

In the video, the trio were seen grooving to Eduardo Luzquinos' remix of Don't Rush. While Natasa was sporting a white top and shows off her fancy footwork in the video, Hardik on the other hand was seen holding Agastya and just grooving. 

WATCH:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 (@natasastankovic__)

Natasa and their baby Agastya have been on the move with Pandya as he plays for India in the series against England. Recently she even posted a romantic photo with Hardik and called him her "sunshine". Hardik too reacted with heart emoticons. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

(@natasastankovic__)

As for Hardik, he is in Pune and India will be up against England to play the decider in the 3rd ODI of the three-match series, which is finely poised at 1-1.

The visitors levelled the series in the second ODI, winning by six wickets. Indian batsman KL Rahul (108) smashed a century as India posted a total of 336 runs. However, it was not enough as India's bowling department failed against England's batting stars consisting of Jonny Bairstow, Jason Roy and Ben Stokes.