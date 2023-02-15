Watch: Hardik Pandya-Natasa Stankovic dance down the aisle during white wedding in Udaipur

Hardik-Natasa renewed their wedding vows this Valentines's day.

Celebrity couple Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic celebrated their wedding vows on Valentine's Day in a Christian ceremony in Udaipur. While the couple has shared images from their wedding, several private videos from the romantic white wedding have also surfaced online.

In a viral video, Hardik can be seen dressed in a black tux, while Natasa looks stunning in her wedding gown, flanked by her bridesmaids.

Watch:

Hardik and Natasa appeared to have a good time as they danced down the aisle, with the cricketer performing a special move for his wifey dearest. Natasa can also be seen applauding and hooting for Hardik as she beams with delight.

A video of the pair from their after-party, in which Natasa can be seen dancing on the table with Hardik next to her, has also gone viral.

Sharing the pictures from their white wedding, the couple wrote, ""We celebrated Valentine’s Day on this island of love by renewing the vows we took three years ago. We are truly blessed to have our family and friends with us to celebrate our love (sic)."

Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya got engaged on January 1, 2020, and married during the Covid-induced lockdown. They have a two-year-old son named Agastya.

READ| Tennis meets cricket as Sania Mirza joins Royal Challengers Bangalore ahead of WPL 2023