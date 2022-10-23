IND vs PAK T20 WC: Hardik Pandya gets emotional during interview, tears flow up as he talks about his late father- Watch

Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya, the star all-rounder for India isn't the kind to get carried away by emotions. While he is known for his flamboyant, outspoken, and direct demeanor, the game between India and Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday was so intense that even Hardik shed a few tears as India recorded a stunning last-ball triumph.

Notably, India was reduced to 31/4 chasing 160, and it appeared like the Men in Blue would suffer their second consecutive defeat to Pakistan in the T20 World Cup. However, Hardik and Kohli rescued India from the scenario. The pair combined 113 runs for the fifth wicket off 78 balls, and despite Hardik's dismissal in the last over, Virat guaranteed India's victory.

A video has now surfaced in which Hardik can be seen crying, getting swayed in by the emotions of the match. He also remembered his late father after the team's historic win and later said that he is a showman and lives for matches like these.

Hardik dedicated this inning to his father...moments u love to see



You are a champion my bro @hardikpandya7 !!#nardik #INDvsPAK2022 #Worlds2022 pic.twitter.com/dqhSFNFM0m — abhijit giri (@abhijitgiri32) October 23, 2022

Though his teammates and cricket fans were jubilant and cherishing the spectacular innings, Kohli was also spotted in tears and praising the almighty, who not only encouraged him to keep calm and controlled during the play, but also struck important six 4s and six 6s.

On being asked how he felt after the match, Kohli said. “It’s a surreal atmosphere. I honestly have no words. I have no idea how that happened." He also bagged the Player of the Match award for his dynamic innings.

With Indian skipper Rohit Sharma, opener KL Rahul and power hitter Suryakumar Yadav walked to pavilion of MCG in the initial overs, Kohli set the partnership of 113 runs with Pandya – who scored 40 runs, which led India to a winning streak.

Earlier, Pakistan too lost its initial wickets but Shan Masood and Iftikar Ahmed set the momentum and helped their team reach 159 in 20 overs. India's Arshdeep Singh and Hardik Pandya clinched 3 wickets each. Mohd Shami also took two wickets and B Kumar clinched a wicket.

READ| IND vs PAK T20 World Cup: India record their highest successful run-chase against Pakistan in T20Is