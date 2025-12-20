FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Watch: Hardik Pandya enjoys late-night Ahmedabad drive with girlfriend Mahieka Sharma after 5th T20I heroics

Good news for commuters: Travel time from Mumbai to Thane to cut to just 25 minutes; MMRDA is set to extend...; check details here

BIG update on Gaganyaan mission, ISRO successfully completes parachute deceleration tests; WATCH

Team India's biggest worries before T20 World Cup 2026: Openers still unsettled, captain Suryakumar Yadav off-colour

Biggest Gaming deals alert! PlayStation India’s holiday sale offers up to Rs 10,000 off; check discounted prices of PS5, PS4 accessories and games

AR Rahman concert: Delhi traffic police issue advisory; know which roads will be affected, routes to avoid

RCB react to Jitesh Sharma's T20 World Cup 2026 snub, social media post goes viral

Sonia Gandhi attacks Centre over G RAM G Bill: 'Modi govt has ignored...'

Explained: Why BCCI chose not to name any standby players for T20 World Cup 2026

Cancer risk with eggs? Food authority issues BIG clarification after viral claims

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Watch: Hardik Pandya enjoys late-night Ahmedabad drive with girlfriend Mahieka Sharma after 5th T20I heroics

Watch: Hardik Pandya enjoys late-night Ahmedabad drive with girlfriend Mahieka

Good news for commuters: Travel time from Mumbai to Thane to cut to just 25 minutes; MMRDA is set to extend...; check details here

Good news for commuters: Travel time from Mumbai to Thane to cut to just 25 minu

Biggest Gaming deals alert! PlayStation India’s holiday sale offers up to Rs 10,000 off; check discounted prices of PS5, PS4 accessories and games

Biggest Gaming deals alert! PlayStation India’s holiday sale offers

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Bollywood moms and their top health secrets: From Katrina Kaif to Sshura Khan, here's how celebs stay fit after motherhood

From Katrina Kaif to Sshura Khan, here's how celebs stay fit after motherhood

Kriti Sanon stuns in elegant lavender: From dreamy gowns to graceful saree looks; See pics

Kriti Sanon stuns in elegant lavender: From dreamy gowns to graceful saree

Dhurandhar 2: Will Bade Sahab's identity be revealed? Here's all you need to know about Aditya Dhar, Ranveer Singh's film; release date, plot and more

Dhurandhar 2 Bade Sahab identity all you need to know about Ranveer Singh film

HomeCricket

CRICKET

Watch: Hardik Pandya enjoys late-night Ahmedabad drive with girlfriend Mahieka Sharma after 5th T20I heroics

Hardik Pandya was spotted enjoying a late-night drive in Ahmedabad with girlfriend Mahieka Sharma after his match-winning performance in the 5th T20I against South Africa, where the India all-rounder clinched the Player of the Match award.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Dec 20, 2025, 08:56 PM IST

Watch: Hardik Pandya enjoys late-night Ahmedabad drive with girlfriend Mahieka Sharma after 5th T20I heroics
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

    Friday night in Ahmedabad was more than just runs, records, and a series victory; it featured a tender, off-field moment that captured the fans' interest. After Hardik Pandya dominated South Africa in the fifth T20I, his girlfriend Mahieka Sharma shared a glimpse of the ensuing celebration, which quickly circulated on social media.

    Pandya was in top form at the Narendra Modi Stadium, smashing a 16-ball fifty. Once the task was accomplished, emotions overflowed. Cameras captured Hardik sending flying kisses to Mahieka, who was in the stands witnessing the action unfold.

    Later, Hardik was seen relishing the company of his girlfriend Mahieka Sharma, as the couple drove around late into the night.

    The video of their outing went viral, showing Hardik seemingly enjoying music with his partner while driving. The couple had every reason to celebrate after Hardik was awarded the player of the match on his return to his hometown.

    Watch the video here:

    This celebration followed a remarkable performance. Pandya scored 63 runs off 25 balls, reaching his half-century in just 16 deliveries, marking the second-fastest fifty by an Indian in T20Is. He earned the Player of the Match title as India triumphed over South Africa by 30 runs, securing the series 3-1.

    India amassed runs thanks to a solid partnership between Pandya and Tilak Varma, with contributions from Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, and Shivam Dube adding to the total. Surpassing 230 runs on a black-soil pitch was always going to put South Africa under pressure.

    During the chase, the game shifted dramatically when Jasprit Bumrah and Varun Chakravarthy entered the fray. From a position of comfort, the Proteas faltered, with Chakravarthy claiming four wickets and Bumrah dismantling the backbone of their chase.

    Also read| Team India's biggest worries before T20 World Cup 2026: Openers still unsettled, captain Suryakumar Yadav off-colour

    Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Read More
    Advertisement
    POPULAR STORIES
    Watch: Hardik Pandya enjoys late-night Ahmedabad drive with girlfriend Mahieka Sharma after 5th T20I heroics
    Watch: Hardik Pandya enjoys late-night Ahmedabad drive with girlfriend Mahieka
    Good news for commuters: Travel time from Mumbai to Thane to cut to just 25 minutes; MMRDA is set to extend...; check details here
    Good news for commuters: Travel time from Mumbai to Thane to cut to just 25 minu
    BIG update on Gaganyaan mission, ISRO successfully completes parachute deceleration tests; WATCH
    BIG update on Gaganyaan mission, ISRO successfully completes...
    Team India's biggest worries before T20 World Cup 2026: Openers still unsettled, captain Suryakumar Yadav off-colour
    Team India's biggest worries before T20 World Cup 2026: Openers still unsettled
    Biggest Gaming deals alert! PlayStation India’s holiday sale offers up to Rs 10,000 off; check discounted prices of PS5, PS4 accessories and games
    Biggest Gaming deals alert! PlayStation India’s holiday sale offers
    MORE
    Advertisement
    MOST VIEWED
    Bollywood moms and their top health secrets: From Katrina Kaif to Sshura Khan, here's how celebs stay fit after motherhood
    From Katrina Kaif to Sshura Khan, here's how celebs stay fit after motherhood
    Kriti Sanon stuns in elegant lavender: From dreamy gowns to graceful saree looks; See pics
    Kriti Sanon stuns in elegant lavender: From dreamy gowns to graceful saree
    Dhurandhar 2: Will Bade Sahab's identity be revealed? Here's all you need to know about Aditya Dhar, Ranveer Singh's film; release date, plot and more
    Dhurandhar 2 Bade Sahab identity all you need to know about Ranveer Singh film
    Epstein Files RELEASED: From Bill Clinton in Pool to Michael Jackson with Jeffrey Epstein, Ex-Prince Andrew lying on lap, fresh batch of photos published
    Epstein Files RELEASED: From Bill Clinton in Pool to Michael Jackson...
    Friday OTT Releases (December 19, 2025): Latest movies, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, Zee5 and other OTT platforms
    Friday OTT Releases (December 19, 2025): Latest movies, web series to watch on N
    MORE
    MOST WATCHED
    MORE
    DNA ORIGNALS
    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
    MORE
    Advertisement