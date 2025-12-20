Watch: Hardik Pandya enjoys late-night Ahmedabad drive with girlfriend Mahieka Sharma after 5th T20I heroics
Good news for commuters: Travel time from Mumbai to Thane to cut to just 25 minutes; MMRDA is set to extend...; check details here
BIG update on Gaganyaan mission, ISRO successfully completes parachute deceleration tests; WATCH
Team India's biggest worries before T20 World Cup 2026: Openers still unsettled, captain Suryakumar Yadav off-colour
Biggest Gaming deals alert! PlayStation India’s holiday sale offers up to Rs 10,000 off; check discounted prices of PS5, PS4 accessories and games
AR Rahman concert: Delhi traffic police issue advisory; know which roads will be affected, routes to avoid
RCB react to Jitesh Sharma's T20 World Cup 2026 snub, social media post goes viral
Sonia Gandhi attacks Centre over G RAM G Bill: 'Modi govt has ignored...'
Explained: Why BCCI chose not to name any standby players for T20 World Cup 2026
Cancer risk with eggs? Food authority issues BIG clarification after viral claims
CRICKET
Hardik Pandya was spotted enjoying a late-night drive in Ahmedabad with girlfriend Mahieka Sharma after his match-winning performance in the 5th T20I against South Africa, where the India all-rounder clinched the Player of the Match award.
Friday night in Ahmedabad was more than just runs, records, and a series victory; it featured a tender, off-field moment that captured the fans' interest. After Hardik Pandya dominated South Africa in the fifth T20I, his girlfriend Mahieka Sharma shared a glimpse of the ensuing celebration, which quickly circulated on social media.
Pandya was in top form at the Narendra Modi Stadium, smashing a 16-ball fifty. Once the task was accomplished, emotions overflowed. Cameras captured Hardik sending flying kisses to Mahieka, who was in the stands witnessing the action unfold.
Later, Hardik was seen relishing the company of his girlfriend Mahieka Sharma, as the couple drove around late into the night.
The video of their outing went viral, showing Hardik seemingly enjoying music with his partner while driving. The couple had every reason to celebrate after Hardik was awarded the player of the match on his return to his hometown.
Watch the video here:
December 20, 2025
This celebration followed a remarkable performance. Pandya scored 63 runs off 25 balls, reaching his half-century in just 16 deliveries, marking the second-fastest fifty by an Indian in T20Is. He earned the Player of the Match title as India triumphed over South Africa by 30 runs, securing the series 3-1.
India amassed runs thanks to a solid partnership between Pandya and Tilak Varma, with contributions from Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, and Shivam Dube adding to the total. Surpassing 230 runs on a black-soil pitch was always going to put South Africa under pressure.
During the chase, the game shifted dramatically when Jasprit Bumrah and Varun Chakravarthy entered the fray. From a position of comfort, the Proteas faltered, with Chakravarthy claiming four wickets and Bumrah dismantling the backbone of their chase.
Also read| Team India's biggest worries before T20 World Cup 2026: Openers still unsettled, captain Suryakumar Yadav off-colour