FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Watch: Hardik Pandya blows flying kisses to girlfriend Mahieka Sharma after smashing India's second-fastest T20I fifty

Virat Kohli returns after 15 Years; Ishant Sharma included as Rishabh Pant to lead Delhi's star-studded Vijay Hazare Trophy squad

IND vs SA: Hardik Pandya smashes second-fastest fifty by an Indian in T20Is, Yuvraj Singh tops all-time list

Infosys' Sudha Murty's deepfake video goes viral, says, 'it's all because of...'

RBI imposes nearly Rs 6200000 penalty on this bank worth Rs 4.29 lakh crore for...

YouTube down: Thousands of users report issues with platform in India, US

Sonakshi Sinha reacts as her mother says she was unaware of her relationship with Zaheer Iqbal: ‘Jhooth mat bolo’

BCCI ultimatum ignored? Rohit Sharma's shock omission from Mumbai's Vijay Hazare Trophy squad sparks selection row

Gujarat First Draft SIR: Number of voters drops by nearly 74 lakh to...; check details here

Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa's combined net worth will shock you; know about comedian couple's car collection also

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Virat Kohli returns after 15 Years; Ishant Sharma included as Rishabh Pant to lead Delhi's star-studded Vijay Hazare Trophy squad

Virat Kohli returns after 15 Years; Ishant Sharma included as Rishabh Pant to le

IND vs SA: Hardik Pandya smashes second-fastest fifty by an Indian in T20Is, Yuvraj Singh tops all-time list

IND vs SA: Hardik Pandya smashes second-fastest fifty by an Indian in T20Is

Infosys' Sudha Murty's deepfake video goes viral, says, 'it's all because of...'

Infosys' Sudha Murty's deepfake video goes viral: 'It's all because of...'

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Friday OTT Releases (December 19, 2025): Latest movies, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, Zee5 and other OTT platforms

Friday OTT Releases (December 19, 2025): Latest movies, web series to watch on N

From Akshaye Khanna in Dhurandar to Vicky Kaushal in Chhaava, Bollywood actors who reinvented themselves with impactful performances in 2025

Bollywood actors who reinvented themselves with impactful performances in 2025

Alia Bhatt turns Christmas host in chic black dress, celebrates with Soni Razdan, Shaheen Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor; SEE PICS

Alia Bhatt turns Christmas host in chic black dress, celebrates with Soni Razdan

HomeCricket

CRICKET

Watch: Hardik Pandya blows flying kisses to girlfriend Mahieka Sharma after smashing India's second-fastest T20I fifty

Hardik Pandya produced a blistering knock in T20 internationals, smashing the second-fastest fifty by an Indian. After the record-breaking innings, the star all-rounder celebrated the moment by blowing flying kisses towards his girlfriend Mahieka Sharma, a gesture that quickly went viral.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Dec 19, 2025, 09:27 PM IST

Watch: Hardik Pandya blows flying kisses to girlfriend Mahieka Sharma after smashing India's second-fastest T20I fifty
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

In a night defined by sheer muscle and raw emotion, Hardik Pandya didn’t just play cricket; he put on a masterclass in modern-day power-hitting. During the decisive fifth T20I against South Africa at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Friday, the Indian all-rounder blazed his way to the second-fastest T20I fifty by an Indian, reaching the milestone in a staggering 16 deliveries.

While the record books will highlight the violence of his blade, the cameras captured a more personal moment that set social media ablaze. Immediately after reaching his half-century with a towering six, Hardik turned toward the VIP stands and blew multiple flying kisses to his girlfriend, model Mahieka Sharma, who was seen cheering enthusiastically for her "hero."

Coming in at No. 5 following the early dismissal of skipper Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik looked like a man on a mission. The Baroda man, who recently returned from a quadriceps injury, showed no signs of rust. His innings was a calculated demolition, featuring a barrage of sixes that left the South African bowlers searching for answers.

One of his trademark lofted drives was so powerful it accidentally struck a cameraman near the boundary—a testament to the "Hardik Aura" that has reclaimed center stage this season. Partnering with Tilak Varma (who notched up his own steady fifty), Pandya propelled India to a mammoth total of 231/5.

With his 16-ball feat, Hardik has officially overtaken Abhishek Sharma (17 balls) to claim the second spot on the list of fastest Indian T20I fifties. He currently ranks just behind the iconic Yuvraj Singh, whose 12-ball world record set in 2007 continues to be the benchmark for this format.

Hardik's celebration transcended mere excitement; it seemed like a public announcement of a fresh beginning. Following a highly publicized split from Natasa Stankovic in 2024, Hardik has become increasingly open about the sense of stability that Mahieka Sharma has introduced into his life.

With the T20 World Cup squad announcement approaching, Hardik Pandya has delivered a strong message to both the selectors and the world: the "Rockstar" has returned, and he’s playing with more passion—and intensity—than ever before.

Also read| IND vs SA: Hardik Pandya smashes second-fastest fifty by an Indian in T20Is, Yuvraj Singh tops all-time list

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Watch: Hardik Pandya blows flying kisses to girlfriend Mahieka Sharma after smashing India's second-fastest T20I fifty
Watch: Hardik Pandya blows flying kisses to girlfriend Mahieka Sharma after smas
Virat Kohli returns after 15 Years; Ishant Sharma included as Rishabh Pant to lead Delhi's star-studded Vijay Hazare Trophy squad
Virat Kohli returns after 15 Years; Ishant Sharma included as Rishabh Pant to le
IND vs SA: Hardik Pandya smashes second-fastest fifty by an Indian in T20Is, Yuvraj Singh tops all-time list
IND vs SA: Hardik Pandya smashes second-fastest fifty by an Indian in T20Is
Infosys' Sudha Murty's deepfake video goes viral, says, 'it's all because of...'
Infosys' Sudha Murty's deepfake video goes viral: 'It's all because of...'
RBI imposes nearly Rs 6200000 penalty on this bank worth Rs 4.29 lakh crore for...
RBI imposes nearly Rs 6200000 penalty on this bank worth Rs 4.29 lakh crore for.
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Friday OTT Releases (December 19, 2025): Latest movies, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, Zee5 and other OTT platforms
Friday OTT Releases (December 19, 2025): Latest movies, web series to watch on N
From Akshaye Khanna in Dhurandar to Vicky Kaushal in Chhaava, Bollywood actors who reinvented themselves with impactful performances in 2025
Bollywood actors who reinvented themselves with impactful performances in 2025
Alia Bhatt turns Christmas host in chic black dress, celebrates with Soni Razdan, Shaheen Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor; SEE PICS
Alia Bhatt turns Christmas host in chic black dress, celebrates with Soni Razdan
In pics: Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor at Dhirubhai Ambani International School annual day
In pics: SRK, Bachchans, KJo at Dhirubhai Ambani International School annual day
IN PICS: Jeffrey Epstein's elite circle allegedly include Noam Chomsky, Sergey Brin, Woody Allen; Know who are they and how are they linked?
IN PICS: Jeffrey Epstein's elite circle allegedly include name
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement