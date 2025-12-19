Watch: Hardik Pandya blows flying kisses to girlfriend Mahieka Sharma after smashing India's second-fastest T20I fifty

Hardik Pandya produced a blistering knock in T20 internationals, smashing the second-fastest fifty by an Indian. After the record-breaking innings, the star all-rounder celebrated the moment by blowing flying kisses towards his girlfriend Mahieka Sharma, a gesture that quickly went viral.

In a night defined by sheer muscle and raw emotion, Hardik Pandya didn’t just play cricket; he put on a masterclass in modern-day power-hitting. During the decisive fifth T20I against South Africa at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Friday, the Indian all-rounder blazed his way to the second-fastest T20I fifty by an Indian, reaching the milestone in a staggering 16 deliveries.

While the record books will highlight the violence of his blade, the cameras captured a more personal moment that set social media ablaze. Immediately after reaching his half-century with a towering six, Hardik turned toward the VIP stands and blew multiple flying kisses to his girlfriend, model Mahieka Sharma, who was seen cheering enthusiastically for her "hero."

Hardik Pandya's flying kiss steals the show!



Spotted with girlfriend Mahieka Sharma cheering wildly from the stands – goals! #HardikPandya #INDvSA



pic.twitter.com/TzW1RxZePm — Yash MSdian (@itzyash07) December 19, 2025

Coming in at No. 5 following the early dismissal of skipper Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik looked like a man on a mission. The Baroda man, who recently returned from a quadriceps injury, showed no signs of rust. His innings was a calculated demolition, featuring a barrage of sixes that left the South African bowlers searching for answers.

One of his trademark lofted drives was so powerful it accidentally struck a cameraman near the boundary—a testament to the "Hardik Aura" that has reclaimed center stage this season. Partnering with Tilak Varma (who notched up his own steady fifty), Pandya propelled India to a mammoth total of 231/5.

With his 16-ball feat, Hardik has officially overtaken Abhishek Sharma (17 balls) to claim the second spot on the list of fastest Indian T20I fifties. He currently ranks just behind the iconic Yuvraj Singh, whose 12-ball world record set in 2007 continues to be the benchmark for this format.

Hardik's celebration transcended mere excitement; it seemed like a public announcement of a fresh beginning. Following a highly publicized split from Natasa Stankovic in 2024, Hardik has become increasingly open about the sense of stability that Mahieka Sharma has introduced into his life.

With the T20 World Cup squad announcement approaching, Hardik Pandya has delivered a strong message to both the selectors and the world: the "Rockstar" has returned, and he’s playing with more passion—and intensity—than ever before.

