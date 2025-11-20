Watch: Harbhajan Singh surprises fans, ditches no-handshake policy to greet Pakistan star in Abu Dhabi T10

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet Manoj Bajpayee's Muslim wife, who felt 'forced' to change her name, worked with Bobby Deol, Hrithik Roshan, quit acting after 11 films, now...

More dangerous than believed: How Delhi’s air quality is triggering type 2 diabetes?

Bihar Assembly Election 2025: Who is Deepak Prakash? Minister in Nitish Kumar's Cabinet who took oath without contesting election, he is son of...

Ashes 2025-26 1st Test Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch Australia vs England 1st Test in Perth live on TV, online?

Will BJP replace Nitish Kumar after 2027 UP Polls? Why historic 10th swearing-in may mark beginning of end?

Robert Vadra faces scrutiny again, BIG revelation in money laundering case linked to Sanjay Bhandari, he is named as...; check details

BIG win for IAS Tina Dabi's sister, IAS Ria Dabi, as she gets Rs 1 crore award for...

Aaishvary Thackeray set for intense showdown with Ahaan Panday: Ali Abbas Zafar’s upcoming YRF action romance promises big screen thrills

'Virat Kohli-Rohit Sharma were forced out': Ex-India star drops bombshell, blames Gautam Gambhir's team atmosphere for retirements

Planting Stories, Growing Futures: US-Based Gujarati Theatre Visionary Prafulkumar Panchal Wins Prestigious Award

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
More dangerous than believed: How Delhi’s air quality is triggering type 2 diabetes?

More dangerous than believed: How Delhi’s air quality triggers type 2 diabetes?

Bihar Assembly Election 2025: Who is Deepak Prakash? Minister in Nitish Kumar's Cabinet who took oath without contesting election, he is son of...

Bihar Assembly Election 2025: Who is Deepak Prakash? Minister in Nitish Kumar's

BIG win for IAS Tina Dabi's sister, IAS Ria Dabi, as she gets Rs 1 crore award for...

BIG win for IAS Tina Dabi's sister, IAS Ria Dabi, as she gets Rs 1 crore award f

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
BIG BLOW to Pakistan, China as India to get US-made Javelin anti-tank guided missile system, man portable with range up to 2km, know what are its features, range, weight

BIG BLOW to Pakistan, China as India to get US-made Javelin anti-tank guided mis

World's largest diamond weighs 31 times larger than Kohinoor Diamond, costs Rs...; it is owned by...,it was cut in pieces due to...

World's largest diamond weighs 31 times larger than Kohinoor Diamond,

This is world’s 2nd coldest place where temperatures dip to −25°C; Not Siberia, Alaska, it is...

This is world’s 2nd coldest place where temperatures dip to −25°C; Not Siberia,

HomeCricket

CRICKET

Watch: Harbhajan Singh surprises fans, ditches no-handshake policy to greet Pakistan star in Abu Dhabi T10

Harbhajan Singh surprised fans by briefly setting aside his long-standing no-handshake stance as he shared a warm, friendly moment with a Pakistan cricketer. The unexpected gesture quickly went viral, drawing reactions from both India and Pakistan cricket fans and sparking lively debate online.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Nov 20, 2025, 03:28 PM IST

Watch: Harbhajan Singh surprises fans, ditches no-handshake policy to greet Pakistan star in Abu Dhabi T10
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

In an unusual display of unity amidst a charged sporting and political climate, former Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh was spotted shaking hands with Pakistan's fast bowler Shahnawaz Dahani during the Abu Dhabi T10 League on Wednesday, November 19. This gesture occurred just moments after Harbhajan's team, Aspin Stallions, suffered a narrow defeat by four runs to the Northern Warriors at the Zayed Cricket Stadium.

The handshake between Harbhajan Singh and Pakistan's Shahnawaz Dahani drew significant attention, particularly because it took place during a period when players from both countries have largely refrained from on-field handshakes following the Pahalgam attack earlier this year, which heightened cross-border tensions and affected cricket relations. Since that incident, Indian men's, women's, and age-group teams have opted out of the traditional post-match handshake in various tournaments.

Harbhajan had previously taken a firm position on the matter. In mid-2025, he, along with former Indian stars Shikhar Dhawan, Suresh Raina, and the Pathan brothers, withdrew from a match against Pakistan in the World Championship of Legends, citing national sentiment. This boycott led to the India Champions forfeiting their semi-final match.

However, Wednesday's encounter provided a rare moment of warmth. Dahani, who delivered a match-winning performance with figures of 2 for 10, approached Harbhajan after the final ball, and the Aspin Stallions captain reciprocated with a handshake and a brief exchange. Earlier in the innings, Harbhajan had bowled a solid over, conceding just eight runs, before being run out for a single run during the chase.

In the wake of the Asia Cup standoff, handshake snubs have become increasingly prevalent, a trend mirrored during the Women’s World Cup and the Rising Stars Asia Cup. However, this pattern is not without exceptions. On November 16, during the Women’s T20 World Cup for the Blind, players took a moment to exchange brief congratulations, as teams traveled together and adopted a more relaxed atmosphere.

The simple greeting shared between Harbhajan and Dahani in Abu Dhabi may not change the current dynamics of the sport, yet it was a notable moment—a subtle reminder that personal respect can occasionally break through even the most intense sporting rivalries.

Also read| Massive blow for India! Shubman Gill ruled out of 2nd Test vs South Africa, Rishabh Pant set to lead

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Meet Manoj Bajpayee's Muslim wife, who felt 'forced' to change her name, worked with Bobby Deol, Hrithik Roshan, quit acting after 11 films, now...
Meet Manoj Bajpayee's Muslim wife, who felt 'forced' to change her name
More dangerous than believed: How Delhi’s air quality is triggering type 2 diabetes?
More dangerous than believed: How Delhi’s air quality triggers type 2 diabetes?
Bihar Assembly Election 2025: Who is Deepak Prakash? Minister in Nitish Kumar's Cabinet who took oath without contesting election, he is son of...
Bihar Assembly Election 2025: Who is Deepak Prakash? Minister in Nitish Kumar's
Ashes 2025-26 1st Test Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch Australia vs England 1st Test in Perth live on TV, online?
Ashes 2025-26 1st Test Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch Australia
Will BJP replace Nitish Kumar after 2027 UP Polls? Why historic 10th swearing-in may mark beginning of end?
Will BJP replace Nitish after 2027 UP Polls? Why 10th swearing-in may begin end?
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
BIG BLOW to Pakistan, China as India to get US-made Javelin anti-tank guided missile system, man portable with range up to 2km, know what are its features, range, weight
BIG BLOW to Pakistan, China as India to get US-made Javelin anti-tank guided mis
World's largest diamond weighs 31 times larger than Kohinoor Diamond, costs Rs...; it is owned by...,it was cut in pieces due to...
World's largest diamond weighs 31 times larger than Kohinoor Diamond,
This is world’s 2nd coldest place where temperatures dip to −25°C; Not Siberia, Alaska, it is...
This is world’s 2nd coldest place where temperatures dip to −25°C; Not Siberia,
From Rohit Sharma to Rishabh Pant: Players who could lead India in ODIs vs South Africa if Shubman Gill is ruled out
From Rohit Sharma to Rishabh Pant: Players who could lead India in ODIs vs South
Meet Sara Arjun, Ranveer Singh's heroine in Dhurandhar, 20 years younger than him, was India's highest-paid child actor, her father is actor...
Meet Sara Arjun, Ranveer Singh's heroine in Dhurandhar, her father is actor...
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE