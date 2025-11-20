Watch: Harbhajan Singh surprises fans, ditches no-handshake policy to greet Pakistan star in Abu Dhabi T10

Harbhajan Singh surprised fans by briefly setting aside his long-standing no-handshake stance as he shared a warm, friendly moment with a Pakistan cricketer. The unexpected gesture quickly went viral, drawing reactions from both India and Pakistan cricket fans and sparking lively debate online.

In an unusual display of unity amidst a charged sporting and political climate, former Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh was spotted shaking hands with Pakistan's fast bowler Shahnawaz Dahani during the Abu Dhabi T10 League on Wednesday, November 19. This gesture occurred just moments after Harbhajan's team, Aspin Stallions, suffered a narrow defeat by four runs to the Northern Warriors at the Zayed Cricket Stadium.

The handshake between Harbhajan Singh and Pakistan's Shahnawaz Dahani drew significant attention, particularly because it took place during a period when players from both countries have largely refrained from on-field handshakes following the Pahalgam attack earlier this year, which heightened cross-border tensions and affected cricket relations. Since that incident, Indian men's, women's, and age-group teams have opted out of the traditional post-match handshake in various tournaments.

Harbhajan had previously taken a firm position on the matter. In mid-2025, he, along with former Indian stars Shikhar Dhawan, Suresh Raina, and the Pathan brothers, withdrew from a match against Pakistan in the World Championship of Legends, citing national sentiment. This boycott led to the India Champions forfeiting their semi-final match.

However, Wednesday's encounter provided a rare moment of warmth. Dahani, who delivered a match-winning performance with figures of 2 for 10, approached Harbhajan after the final ball, and the Aspin Stallions captain reciprocated with a handshake and a brief exchange. Earlier in the innings, Harbhajan had bowled a solid over, conceding just eight runs, before being run out for a single run during the chase.

In the wake of the Asia Cup standoff, handshake snubs have become increasingly prevalent, a trend mirrored during the Women’s World Cup and the Rising Stars Asia Cup. However, this pattern is not without exceptions. On November 16, during the Women’s T20 World Cup for the Blind, players took a moment to exchange brief congratulations, as teams traveled together and adopted a more relaxed atmosphere.

The simple greeting shared between Harbhajan and Dahani in Abu Dhabi may not change the current dynamics of the sport, yet it was a notable moment—a subtle reminder that personal respect can occasionally break through even the most intense sporting rivalries.

Also read| Massive blow for India! Shubman Gill ruled out of 2nd Test vs South Africa, Rishabh Pant set to lead