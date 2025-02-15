While many praised MS Dhoni's humbleness in the video, Harbhajan Singh's reaction to it did not sit right with the fans, who went on to troll the Indian bowler with abuse-laden statements.

Last year, legendary Indian bowler Harbhajan Singh took the cricketing world by storm after making a shocking revelation, claiming that he has not spoken to former teammate and team India captain MS Dhoni in more than 10 years. Both MS Dhoni and Harbhajan Singh were part of the same Indian team that won the 2007 World T20 and 2011 ODI World Cup. Though Harbhajan Singh did not reveal the reason behind his alleged rift with MS Dhoni, his confession left many people shocked.

However, as per a recent viral video of the two Indian cricketing legends, it seems that all is well between them. Recently, both Harbhajan Singh and MS Dhoni attended a common function. In the video going viral on social media, both MS Dhoni and Harbhajan Singh could be seen coming to sit together, appearing in good spirits. At one point, MS Dhoni could also be seen helping Harbhajan Singh pull a chair, with the latter giving an awkward reaction to the gesture, which has gone viral on the internet.

While many praised MS Dhoni's humbleness in the video, Harbhajan Singh's reaction to it did not sit right with the fans, who went on to troll the Indian bowler with abuse-laden statements.

For the unversed, Harbhajan Singh's revelation of not being in touch with MS Dhoni came during an interview with News18 when he said, "No, I don't speak to Dhoni. When I was playing at CSK, that's when we spoke, but otherwise, we haven't spoken. It's been 10 years and more. I have no reason; perhaps he does. I don't know what the reasons are. When we were playing in the IPL at CSK, that's when we used to talk, and that, too, was restricted to the ground. After that, he did not come to my room, nor did I go to his."

Harbhajan Singh, in his interview, also claimed that he did not hold any grudges against Dhoni and that 'if he has something to say, he can tell me'.

"But if he did, he would have told me by now. I never tried to call him because I have a lot of passion. I only ring up those who pick up my calls. I don't have the time otherwise. I stay in touch with the ones I am friends with. A relationship is always about give and take. If I respect you, I hope you will respect me back. Or you respond to me. But if I call you once or twice but don't get a response, I will probably only meet you as much as I am needed to," he said.

