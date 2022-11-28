Search icon
Watch: Goalie attacked by a fan with corner flag during a second tier match in Turkey

A derby game in Turkey was abandoned after a pitch invader violently attacked the visiting goalkeeper with a corner flag.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 28, 2022, 02:49 PM IST

Turkey Football Match

The second-tier match between the Anatolian rivals Göztepe and Altay was called off 25 minutes into the first half. Play had been stopped because fans were receiving medical treatment after disturbances in the stands, at which point a Göztepe supporter ran on to the pitch, picked up the corner flag and used it to attack the Altay goalkeeper, Ozan Evrim Ozenc, before being restrained by nearby players and security staff.

The fan left the venue in a stretcher, straight into an ambulance, the picture of which soon emerged on social media.

Ozenc received the blow, while the fan was being treated on the sidelines, with the match being halted. The goalkeeper, who was waiting for the action to resume, was standing outside his penalty area and was monitoring the situation. It was then a fan rushed from behind and hit him with the flag.

As per reports, Ozenc was then taken to a hospital after suffering a hemorrhage and a four-centimetre opening in his head. The fan took two swings at the goalkeeper before he was stopped by the security and a few fans. He was also tackled to the ground to stop him from fleeing.

The match was halted in the 25th minute after the incidents on the pitch and in the stands and was later called off.

"We wish a speedy recovery to our fans, who were seriously injured by a flare fired from the Altay away stand," a statement by hosts Goztepe read on Twitter. " 

