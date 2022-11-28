Watch: Goalie attacked by a fan with corner flag during a second tier match in Turkey

Turkey Football Match

The second-tier match between the Anatolian rivals Göztepe and Altay was called off 25 minutes into the first half. Play had been stopped because fans were receiving medical treatment after disturbances in the stands, at which point a Göztepe supporter ran on to the pitch, picked up the corner flag and used it to attack the Altay goalkeeper, Ozan Evrim Ozenc, before being restrained by nearby players and security staff.

READ: Watch: Ruturaj Gaikwad created history, smashes 7 sixes in an over during Vijay Hazare trophy

The fan left the venue in a stretcher, straight into an ambulance, the picture of which soon emerged on social media.

Ozenc received the blow, while the fan was being treated on the sidelines, with the match being halted. The goalkeeper, who was waiting for the action to resume, was standing outside his penalty area and was monitoring the situation. It was then a fan rushed from behind and hit him with the flag.

#Breaking



Crazy scenes in the Altay/Goztepe soccer match in Turkey



Another angle of the fan attacking the goalie at the Altay/Goztepe soccer match in Turkey.



The man rushed into the ambulance was a fan of Goztepe, who was hit by a flare. pic.twitter.com/BhH5PQEEAe November 27, 2022

As per reports, Ozenc was then taken to a hospital after suffering a hemorrhage and a four-centimetre opening in his head. The fan took two swings at the goalkeeper before he was stopped by the security and a few fans. He was also tackled to the ground to stop him from fleeing.

READ: Watch: Woman from Argentina wears tricolor at FIFA World Cup, Here's why

The match was halted in the 25th minute after the incidents on the pitch and in the stands and was later called off.

"We wish a speedy recovery to our fans, who were seriously injured by a flare fired from the Altay away stand," a statement by hosts Goztepe read on Twitter. "