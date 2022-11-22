Search icon
Watch: Glenn Phillips hits a gigantic six off Bhuvneshwar Kumar during 3rd T20I between India-New Zealand

In the 3rd T20I match between India-New Zealand, Glenn Phillips smashed a six off Bhuvneshwar Kumar's delivery as the ball went out of the ground.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 22, 2022, 02:48 PM IST

India and New Zealand are playing 3rd T20I match of the series in Napier today. The first match of the series was abandoned and India won the 2nd match by 65 runs in which Suryakumar Yadav scored unbeaten 111 off 51 deliveries which included 7 sixes and 7 fours. In the 3rd T20I match of the series, New Zealand won the toss and opted to bat first.

READ: India vs New Zealand: Here's why you can't watch 3rd T20I on DD Sports 2, Hotstar; check alternatives

Kiwi opening batsman Finn Allen lost his wicket in the 2nd over of the match as he was stuck on the pads by Arshdeep Singh and Mark Chapman, who was making his debut for New Zealand in this game also followed Alllen soon as he played a innings of 12 off 12 deliveries and lost his wicket to Mohammad Siraj.

Devon Conway and Glenn Phillips took on the Indian bowling attack from there on and started to play the shots all over the ground. Both the batters reached their half-centuries in quick time. 

Glenn Phillips in particular played a innings of 54 in 33 deliveries which included 3 sixes and 5 fours and during his innings he played  shot for a six against Bhuvneshwar Kumar and the ball went out of the ground and hit the light tower. Check ouut the video below.

Coming to the match, Kiwis looked all set to post a target above 180 as they were 130 for 2 at the end of 14 overs but from there on they lost wickets in cluster and managed to score 160 runs after hgetting all out. Arshdeep Singh and Mohammad Siraj bagged 4 wickets each. 

