New Zealand all-rounder Glenn Phillips, renowned as one of the best fielders in cricket history, showcased exceptional skill on the field during the second day of the ongoing first Test between New Zealand and England in Christchurch on Friday, November 29th. In a remarkable display of athleticism during the third session of play at Hagley Oval, Phillips executed a spectacular diving catch with one hand to dismiss England's wicketkeeper-batter Ollie Pope.

The breathtaking catch occurred on the second ball of the 53rd over of England's first innings, bowled by Tim Southee. Pope's attempted cut shot was expertly snatched by Phillips, sending him back to the pavilion after scoring 77 runs from 98 balls. Pope, batting at No. 6, struck eight boundaries and shared a crucial 151-run partnership for the fifth wicket with Harry Brook, who ended the day with an impressive 132 runs from 163 balls.

Watch:

Glenn Phillips adds another unbelievable catch to his career resume! The 151-run Brook-Pope (77) partnership is broken. Watch LIVE in NZ on TVNZ DUKE and TVNZ+ #ENGvNZ pic.twitter.com/6qmSCdpa8u — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) November 29, 2024

In a surprising turn of events, England's captain Joe Root, who has been in exceptional form in 2024, was bowled out by debutant Nathan Smith. Additionally, opening batsman Zak Crawley failed to score any runs.

Despite Phillips' valiant half-century, New Zealand could only muster 348 runs in their first innings on the second day. Phillips, recently acquired by the Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2025 mega auction, scored 58 runs from 87 balls. He contributed 27 runs for the ninth wicket with Tim Southee (15) and 23 runs for the last wicket with William O'Rourke.

