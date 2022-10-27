Watch: Glenn Maxwell practices wicketkeeping after Matthew Wade tests positive for Covid-19

Image Source: Twitter

With many COVID positive cases, Australia has found itself in spot of bother in the ongoing T20 World Cup. Adam Zampa missed the previous game against Sri Lanka due to the same, and Matthew Wade has now tested positive for the virus. He will, however, be permitted to play in the key game against England on Friday (October 28) at the MCG.

According to the ICC rules, a COVID positive player will be allowed to play in the playing XI and won’t be isolated like it used to happen before. Having said that, it seems Australia are already preparing themselves for the worst situation as Glenn Maxwell was seen taking throwdowns with gloves in his hands ahead of the England game on Thursday (October 27).

While there is no indication that Wade will miss the match on Friday, Australia appears to be cautious about the situation. Surprisingly, when reserve wicketkeeper Josh Inglis was injured just a day before the Super 12 round began, the hosts opted to take a chance and select Cameron Green in the team.

Captain Aaron Finch also admitted that not having a backup wicketkeeper in their lineup was a concern. Their greatest fears have now been realized, and it remains to be seen if Wade will be able to play against England.

Meanwhile, Glenn Maxwell discussed his wicketkeeping experience thus far in his career and seems unconcerned with the scenario. While the all-rounder indicated that he would be the last in the team to don the gloves, Maxwell said that he has previously donned wicketkeeper's role in Premier cricket and charity events.

Glenn Maxwell was spotted doing some wicketkeeping drills at training today... in case Matthew Wade is not fit enough to play, perhaps? #T20WorldCup #AUSvENGpic.twitter.com/HnoNG6in3d — Flashscore Cricket Commentators (@FlashCric) October 27, 2022

Perhaps, the man has done it in a Test match once against Pakistan. “I did it (last time wore the gloves) in a Test match when Misbah got a hundred off 50 balls. So I am the last person in this team to keep in a Test match or keep for Australia from the actual keepers. I kept in Premier cricket, I’ve kept in a lot of charity games, because I just didn’t want to field.

“I’ve kept pretty much most of the way through juniors. I think I’m number one (wicketkeeper) (laughs). Bull (David Warner) wants to do it because he doesn’t want to field,” Maxwell said.

Surprisingly, Warner was named as a back-up wicketkeeper after Australia failed to nominate one when Inglis was hurt.

