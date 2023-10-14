Watch: Glenn Maxwell caught vaping e-cigarette in dressing room during Australia vs South Africa match

So far, neither Maxwell nor the team management has issued an official response to the incident.

The cricketing world was taken aback on Thursday when footage emerged of Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell smoking an e-cigarette in the dressing room. This incident occurred during Australia's crushing defeat against South Africa at the ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023.

The video, capturing Maxwell indulging in his e-cigarette after Australia's disastrous performance of 70 runs for 6 wickets while chasing South Africa's imposing 311-7, quickly went viral on social media. As a result, fans and experts alike expressed a range of reactions.

The use of e-cigarettes has always been a contentious issue, particularly regarding its impact on health and its appropriateness in professional sports environments. Maxwell's actions have reignited this debate, prompting discussions about the necessity for clear guidelines and regulations concerning the use of such devices in cricket events, particularly those organized by international bodies like the ICC. Many now question the potential consequences for Maxwell's reputation and the broader implications for the game of cricket.

So far, neither Maxwell nor the team management has issued an official response to the incident. However, this incident has sparked discussions about the responsibility athletes have as role models and the importance of adhering to strict protocols regarding substance use in sports.

Australia experienced their second defeat of the tournament and were utterly overwhelmed by the Proteas. This loss not only marked their most significant setback, but it also marked Australia's fourth consecutive defeat in the ODI World Cup, with two losses in 2019 and two in 2023. Remarkably, this was the first time an Australian team had lost their first two matches of the 50-over World Cup since 1992.

Now, the five-time champions find themselves facing Sri Lanka and Pakistan in their upcoming World Cup matches. One of these matches will take place at the same venue in Lucknow, while the other will be held at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

