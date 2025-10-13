Add DNA as a Preferred Source
WATCH: Girl spotted slapping boy, grabbing neck during IND vs WI 2nd Test

An off-field incident grabbed the attention of many who watched the India vs West Indies' New Delhi Test on Day 4. Know more about it.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Oct 13, 2025, 04:54 PM IST

WATCH: Girl spotted slapping boy, grabbing neck during IND vs WI 2nd Test
IND vs WI 2nd Test is being played in New Delhi
The second Test match between India and the West Indies is currently underway in New Delhi. Like the first match in Ahmedabad, Shubman Gill-led Team India is in a dominant position in this one as well. During Day 4 of the New Delhi Test, an off-field incident captured the attention of many, involving a young boy and a girl. Yes, you read it right! It was shown live on Day 4 of the New Delhi Test when the West Indies were 293/4, with Roston Chase and Tevin Imlach at the crease.

The camera, which randomly shows the spectators watching the game, featured a girl who was repeatedly slapping a boy sitting next to her. Later, she also grabbed his neck while talking to him and laughing.

Watch the viral clip:

Deets about IND vs WI 2nd Test

Indian skipper Shubman Gill won the Toss and decided to bat first at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Batting first, the Indian side posted 518 runs on board, losing just 5 wickets. In reply, the visitors again bundled out on a low total, following which they had to come back to bat. However, the Indian bowlers again bowled them out, but this time, the Windies somehow managed to put some lead over the home side. In the 4th innings, India required 121 runs to win the match and secure the 2-match series 2-0.

