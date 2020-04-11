WATCH: Gautam Gambhir spends quality time with daughter amid coronavirus lockdown

Former Team India cricketer Gautam Gambhir has reveiled how he is spending his quarantine days at home amid coronavirus lockdown.

Gambhir took to Twitter and shared a video of him spending some quality time with his daughter by playing some badminton.

"Losing to my love is the greatest win! #StayHomeStaySafe #FamilyTime," the BJP MP wrote on Twitter.

HERE IS THE VIDEO:

India has imposed a 21-day lockdown till April 14 to combat the spread of novel coronavirus.

As cases of coronavirus see a huge increase across the country, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Thursday intensified the testing strategy for COVID-19 cases, especially in hotspots and evacuees centres that have been identified by the central government.

Prime Minister Modi has said that he has received suggestions from experts and all of them have recommended the extension of nationwide lockdown in India.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), there are 7447 confirmed cases of coronavirus cases in the country and 239 fatalities have been reported.