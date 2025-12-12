Watch: Gautam Gambhir's tense handshake with Indian players sparks buzz; fiery dugout visuals go viral

Gautam Gambhir’s intense handshake with Indian players after the match has sparked major buzz online. Viral visuals showing the head coach’s angry reactions have fuelled fresh debate among fans about dressing-room dynamics and Team India’s atmosphere.

India's head coach Gautam Gambhir expressed his frustration following the team's 51-run loss to South Africa in the second T20I at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, New Chandigarh, on Thursday. The five-match series is now tied at 1-1.

Tilak Varma's impressive fifty was overshadowed as India was bowled out for 162 runs in just 19.1 overs while chasing a daunting target of 214 runs. Varma delivered a commendable performance, scoring 62 runs off 34 balls, which included two fours and five sixes. Despite his efforts, the overall display from the home side was disappointing, with several players underperforming. Pacer Arshdeep Singh notably bowled a staggering 7 wides in a single over, while Shubman Gill and Suryakumar Yadav also failed to make an impact.

As the match came to a close, Gambhir's fervent handshakes with the Indian players drew the attention of fans, and the footage quickly went viral on social media. Gambhir, who has faced scrutiny following the Test series loss to the Proteas, is known for his intense demeanor. His body language post-match clearly reflected the disappointment he felt.

India's captain Suryakumar Yadav, who is also struggling with his batting form, acknowledged that the team cannot depend on Abhishek Sharma to provide explosive starts every time. The skipper took responsibility for the defeat.

"Just learn and move forward. A little bit of dew as well, and also if it wasn't working, we should have had a second plan, but we didn't go to that. But it's okay. As I said, it's a learning process. We learned how they bowled in the second innings. We learned from that, and then we try and execute in the next game. I think myself Shubman, we could have given a good start because we can't rely on Abhishek all the time. The way he's been batting, he might have an off-day. Me, Shubman and few other batters, should have taken it.

"I think it would have been a smart chase. But then it's okay, Shubman got out on the first ball. But yeah, I should have taken that responsibility, batted a little deeper. But yeah, as I said, we learn, we try and do better in the next game to come. We just thought that in the last game, we had seen Axar bat really well in the longer format. And we wanted him to bat back the same way today as well. Unfortunately, it didn't work. But he did bat well. But we will see what's up for us going on in the next game," Suryakumar said after the match.

