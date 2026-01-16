Watch: Gautam Gambhir, KL Rahul seek blessings at Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar temple ahead of IND vs NZ 3rd ODI

Ahead of the IND vs NZ 3rd ODI, Gautam Gambhir and KL Rahul visited Ujjain’s Mahakaleshwar Temple to seek blessings. The moment, captured on video, drew strong fan attention as Team India prepared for the crucial clash. The visit went viral on social media, adding a spiritual note to the build-up.

Before the third ODI against New Zealand, scheduled for Sunday in Indore, Team India's head coach Gautam Gambhir, along with KL Rahul, visited the Mahakaleshwar Temple on Friday. The Men in Blue arrived in Indore for the upcoming match. Early in the morning at 4 a.m., coach Gautam Gambhir and KL Rahul attended the Bhasma Aarti at the Mahakal temple.

During the Bhasma Aarti, they sat in the Nandi Hall, seeking the blessings of Lord Mahakal. They spent two hours at the temple, offering prayers for the third match. Once the Aarti concluded, Gambhir and Rahul approached the temple threshold to pay their respects to Lord Mahakal, also performing the ritual of offering water to Nandi.

After the Aarti, Gambhir and Kotak had a darshan of Lord Mahakal from the temple threshold and continued the tradition of offering water to Nandi as part of the rituals.

Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh: Indian cricket team coach Gautam Gambhir visited Mahakaleshwar Temple on Friday and attended the Bhasma Aarti of Baba Mahakal.



(Video Source: Mahakal Mandir) pic.twitter.com/PSlf2q5F1z — IANS (@ians_india) January 16, 2026

KL Rahul visited the Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple for blessings. pic.twitter.com/21exEMZ9Bh January 16, 2026

Following their darshan, Ashish Falwadia, the Assistant Administrator of the temple, expressed gratitude to Gautam Gambhir and KL Rahul for their visit and participation in the religious ceremony.

This was not Gautam Gambhir's first visit to the temple; he had previously come with his family a few months back. To date, Gambhir has participated in the Bhasma Aarti four times. Reflecting on the visit, Gambhir remarked, 'I feel blessed that Lord Mahakal called me for darshan today. Whenever Mahakal summons me, I will return. The arrangements at the temple were excellent, as always.'

India kicked off the series on a high note with a thrilling four-wicket victory over New Zealand in the first ODI at Vadodara. However, the visitors made a strong comeback in the second ODI at Rajkot, achieving a comprehensive seven-wicket win to level the series.

In the second ODI match, India set a challenging total of 284/7 in 50 overs after being invited to bat first. Captain Shubman Gill contributed 56 runs from 53 balls, hitting nine fours and one six. Rohit Sharma added 24 runs off 38 deliveries, supported by four boundaries.

Virat Kohli managed to score 23 runs from 29 balls, including two fours. Wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul achieved his eighth ODI century, remaining not out at 112 runs off 92 balls, with 11 fours and one six to his name.

On the bowling side, Kyle Jamieson (1/70), Zakary Foulkes (1/67), Kristian Clarke (3/56), Jayden Lennox (1/42), and captain Michael Bracewell (1/34) were the wicket-takers for New Zealand.

In pursuit of 285 runs, Will Young delivered an impressive performance, scoring 87 runs off 98 balls, which included seven fours. He formed a remarkable 162-run partnership with Daryl Mitchell, who played a match-winning innings of 131 runs off 117 balls, featuring 11 fours and two sixes, as New Zealand successfully chased down their highest ODI target (285) in India.

Also read| IPL 2026: Defending champions RCB propose major tech upgrade at Chinnaswamy with 350 AI-enabled cameras