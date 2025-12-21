FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Not Aditya Dhar, Abbas-Mustan, but THIS actor realised 'true potenital' Akshaye Khanna, netizens thanked superstar for casting Dhurandhar actor in...

Watch: Gautam Gambhir ignores media at airport, keeps silence on Shubman Gill's T20 World Cup 2026 exclusion

Uttar Pradesh: 2 dead, 5 injured as wall of under-construction house collapses in Agra

Janhvi Kapoor shows how velvet sarees can be perfect winter fashion statement, SEE pics

U19 Asia Cup Final: India receive runners-up medal from ICC official, snub PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi as he joins Pakistan celebrations

MGNREGA row: VB-G RAM G Bill gets nod from President Droupadi Murmu, becomes law

Dharmendra wished both India and Pakistan should love his last film Ikkis, Sunny Deol urges fans: 'Love for my papa is deeply...'

Blasphemy allegation, brutal lynching and no evidence: What happened in Mymensingh? Is Dhaka going Pakistan's way?

Mukesh Ambani's BIG statement on India's need for AI amid mass layoffs: 'Of course we need it but...'

Vicky Kaushal names first film his baby boy should see from his filmography, it's not Chhaava, Sam Bahadur, Sardar Udham, but...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Not Aditya Dhar, Abbas-Mustan, but THIS actor realised 'true potenital' Akshaye Khanna, netizens thanked superstar for casting Dhurandhar actor in...

Not Aditya Dhar, but THIS actor realised 'true potenital' Akshaye Khanna, he's..

Watch: Gautam Gambhir ignores media at airport, keeps silence on Shubman Gill's T20 World Cup 2026 exclusion

Watch: Gautam Gambhir ignores media at airport, keeps silence on Shubman Gill's

Janhvi Kapoor shows how velvet sarees can be perfect winter fashion statement, SEE pics

Janhvi Kapoor shows how velvet sarees can be perfect winter fashion statement

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Dhurandhar Yalina Jamali Fashion decoded: Sara Arjun’s 5 stunning looks in film, SEE pic

Dhurandhar Yalina Jamali Fashion decoded: Sara Arjun’s 5 stunning looks in film

Bollywood moms and their top health secrets: From Katrina Kaif to Sshura Khan, here's how celebs stay fit after motherhood

From Katrina Kaif to Sshura Khan, here's how celebs stay fit after motherhood

Kriti Sanon stuns in elegant lavender: From dreamy gowns to graceful saree looks; See pics

Kriti Sanon stuns in elegant lavender: From dreamy gowns to graceful saree

HomeCricket

CRICKET

Watch: Gautam Gambhir ignores media at airport, keeps silence on Shubman Gill's T20 World Cup 2026 exclusion

India head coach Gautam Gambhir avoided media interaction at the airport, choosing not to comment on Shubman Gill’s exclusion from the T20 World Cup squad. His silence has fuelled speculation amid ongoing debate over the selection call.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Dec 21, 2025, 07:49 PM IST

Watch: Gautam Gambhir ignores media at airport, keeps silence on Shubman Gill's T20 World Cup 2026 exclusion
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The reactions are pouring in rapidly regarding the shocking news from Ajit Agarkar - Shubman Gill's omission from the T20 World Cup squad. The 15-member team was revealed on Saturday afternoon, catching everyone off guard as the 26-year-old was not included. While it’s true that runs had been scarce, Gill had recently become a standout player, taking on the roles of Test and ODI captain, and later the vice-captain for T20Is. Nevertheless, Agarkar, the chief selector, made a tough call by excluding Gill from the lineup.

Just hours after the squad announcement in Mumbai, India’s head coach Gautam Gambhir was seen arriving at the Delhi airport on Saturday evening. It was no surprise that he was swarmed by the media, who had numerous questions about India’s T20 World Cup team.

However, the former Indian opener bypassed the media, completely disregarding their inquiries. He chose not to respond to any questions as reporters persistently sought his thoughts on the team, particularly regarding Gill's exclusion. Gambhir opted not to engage, swiftly heading to his car before departing the airport.

Also read| Team India's biggest worries before T20 World Cup 2026: Openers still unsettled, captain Suryakumar Yadav off-colour

Returning to Gill, he had re-entered India’s T20I plans during the Asia Cup earlier this year as the vice-captain, which resulted in Sanju Samson being pushed down the batting order. A few matches later, Samson was ultimately dropped from the playing XI, with Jitesh Sharma being favored instead.

Since his return to India’s T20I squad, Gill has played 15 matches, accumulating 291 runs. However, he has yet to score a single fifty, with his highest score being 47 against Pakistan in the Asia Cup.

Throughout Gill's time in the T20I playing XI, questions arose as he struggled to accelerate the scoring alongside Abhishek, with a strike rate of 137.26.

Gill suffered a toe injury before the Lucknow T20I against South Africa, which caused him to miss the final match in Ahmedabad, where Samson stepped in and scored 37 runs off 22 balls.

India squad for T20 World Cup 2026: Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel (Vice Captain), Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Sanju Samson (wk), Washington Sundar, Ishan Kishan, Rinku Singh

Also read| U19 Asia Cup Final: India receive runners-up medal from ICC official, snub PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi as he joins Pakistan celebrations

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Not Aditya Dhar, Abbas-Mustan, but THIS actor realised 'true potenital' Akshaye Khanna, netizens thanked superstar for casting Dhurandhar actor in...
Not Aditya Dhar, but THIS actor realised 'true potenital' Akshaye Khanna, he's..
Watch: Gautam Gambhir ignores media at airport, keeps silence on Shubman Gill's T20 World Cup 2026 exclusion
Watch: Gautam Gambhir ignores media at airport, keeps silence on Shubman Gill's
Uttar Pradesh: 2 dead, 5 injured as wall of under-construction house collapses in Agra
Agra: 2 dead, 5 injured as wall of under-construction house collapses
Janhvi Kapoor shows how velvet sarees can be perfect winter fashion statement, SEE pics
Janhvi Kapoor shows how velvet sarees can be perfect winter fashion statement
U19 Asia Cup Final: India receive runners-up medal from ICC official, snub PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi as he joins Pakistan celebrations
U19 Asia Cup Final: India receive runners-up medal from ICC official, snub PCB
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Dhurandhar Yalina Jamali Fashion decoded: Sara Arjun’s 5 stunning looks in film, SEE pic
Dhurandhar Yalina Jamali Fashion decoded: Sara Arjun’s 5 stunning looks in film
Bollywood moms and their top health secrets: From Katrina Kaif to Sshura Khan, here's how celebs stay fit after motherhood
From Katrina Kaif to Sshura Khan, here's how celebs stay fit after motherhood
Kriti Sanon stuns in elegant lavender: From dreamy gowns to graceful saree looks; See pics
Kriti Sanon stuns in elegant lavender: From dreamy gowns to graceful saree
Dhurandhar 2: Will Bade Sahab's identity be revealed? Here's all you need to know about Aditya Dhar, Ranveer Singh's film; release date, plot and more
Dhurandhar 2 Bade Sahab identity all you need to know about Ranveer Singh film
Epstein Files RELEASED: From Bill Clinton in Pool to Michael Jackson with Jeffrey Epstein, Ex-Prince Andrew lying on lap, fresh batch of photos published
Epstein Files RELEASED: From Bill Clinton in Pool to Michael Jackson...
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement