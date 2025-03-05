Gautam Gambhir appeared visibly upset with Virat Kohli following Kohli's dismissal in the Champions Trophy semi-final against Australia.

India has made it to the ICC Champions Trophy final, but fans missed out on witnessing another century from Virat Kohli. Just as he was closing in on his 52nd hundred, Kohli was dismissed while trying to hit a six off Adam Zampa's delivery, only to find the long-on fielder. As he walked back to the dressing room, India's head coach, Gautam Gambhir, seemed visibly disappointed with Kohli's shot selection.

In various images and videos shared on social media, Gambhir and Kohli were seen having an animated discussion, where the coach expressed his view that the shot Kohli attempted was unnecessary at such a critical moment in the game.

"Maar toh raha tha woh (KL Rahul was already hitting)", Gambhir appeared to tell Kohli as he made his way back after the dismissal.

However, during the following press conference, Gambhir praised Virat, highlighting how the legendary batter continues to excel in the 50-over format for India on the international stage.

"He is a phenomenal one-day cricketer. He knows how to plan his runs, he knows how to plan, whether he is batting first or chasing and he knows that he adapts to the conditions really quickly and that is why experience and high-quality players are very important and it is the reason why he has got that kind of record in one day cricket and I hope he continues to do that in the future as well," Gambhir told media after the match on Tuesday.

Gambhir is looking forward to seeing Virat Kohli continue his outstanding performance in the upcoming Champions Trophy match. India will take on Zealand in the final match on Sunday. Kohli's performance will be key in deciding the result of the game.

