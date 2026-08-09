Watch: Gautam Gambhir bursts out laughing as Ravindra Jadeja hilariously imitates Kuldeep Yadav

Gautam Gambhir was left in splits after Ravindra Jadeja hilariously imitated Kuldeep Yadav. The light-hearted moment between the Indian stars showcased the fun side of the team and quickly caught the attention of cricket fans.

Ravindra Jadeja gave everyone a good laugh on Day 2 of India’s warm-up match against the Sri Lanka Cricket XI. During a break, he pulled off a spot-on impression of Kuldeep Yadav’s bowling action—really hamming it up for the cameras. Head coach Gautam Gambhir couldn’t help but laugh, and just like that, Jadeja brought a bit of light-hearted energy to what’s usually a pretty intense lead-up to a Test series.

#1 All-rounder for a reason.



Ravindra Jadeja can bat, bowl, field, and apparently, crack Gautam Gambhir too.



Watch Day 3 of SLC XI vs #TeamIndia tomorrow, 10 AM onwards, LIVE on Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV.#SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV pic.twitter.com/TWbJzVPEed — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) August 8, 2026

On the cricket side, both Jadeja and Kuldeep are expected to be key with the ball, especially on pitches that are likely to help spinners as matches wear on. In the warm-up, they were already showing what they could do. Jadeja took out Ramesh Mendis and Pasindu Sooriyabandara, wrapping up his 15 overs with 2 for 64. Kuldeep chipped in as well, removing Ahan Wickramasinghe and Anjala Bandara for figures of 2 for 76 from 18 overs. Manav Suthar also left his mark, taking 2 for 33 from 13 tidy overs.

Sri Lanka Cricket XI ended up declaring at 363 for 8, setting India a decent chase for their first innings. Jadeja didn’t just shine with the ball—he anchored the batting too, notching up an assured 63 from 117, including seven boundaries, to steady things after India lost a few quick wickets.

Suthar also played a crucial role, staying unbeaten on 29 and building a patient partnership with Jadeja. He picked his moments against the spinners, finding the boundary three times and clearing it once for six. Together, they helped India recover from 180 for 5 at tea, and put the visitors within touching distance of Sri Lanka Cricket XI’s total.

After Jadeja retired on 63, the rest of the Indian line-up got a chance to settle in. Kuldeep, after his long spell with the ball, stayed a reliable option in the attack, while Suthar dug in as India pushed forward.

By stumps on Day 2, India was just six runs behind at 357 for 6. Devdutt Padikkal’s hundred set the tone, and the combined efforts from Jadeja, Suthar, and the lower order put India right in the mix.

This whole warm-up match has been valuable as India gets ready for the first Test starting August 15 at Galle. Still, for all the focus and preparation, Jadeja’s funny impersonation and Gambhir’s reaction gave the team a welcome bit of comic relief in the middle of a crucial practice session.

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