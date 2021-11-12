Watch: Gautam Gambhir slams David Warner for 'absolutely pathetic' display of spirit of game due to THIS reason

Many hailed it as the 'shot of the tournament', however, there was someone who didn't like it one bit. Former India opener Gautam Gambhir questioned David Warner's sportsman spirit after the Australian opener hit Mohammad Hafeez's delivery, which slipped out of his hand and reached him on two bounces, for a six during the semi-final between two teams in the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

The incident took place on the first ball of the eighth over of the Australian batting innings as Hafeez came into the attack. Hafeez didn't have the start he would have liked as the ball slipped out of his hands and it reached on two bounces to Warner, however, the left-hander didn't want to miss out on any scoring opportunity as he danced down the track waited for the ball to reach him properly and thumped it over the leg-side for a huge six.

The fans, commentators hailed Warner's timing and power and the delivery was called a no-ball but Gambhir wasn't a fan of it and slammed the opening batsman.

Gambhir tweeted, "What an absolutely pathetic display of the spirit of the game by Warner! #Shameful" tagging off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin.

What an absolutely pathetic display of spirit of the game by Warner! #Shameful What say @ashwinravi99? pic.twitter.com/wVrssqOENW — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) November 11, 2021

In the post-match show on Star Sports, Gambhir further elaborated on his disgust referring to Ashwin's mankad incident. Gambhir said that the likes of Shane Warne, Ricky Ponting will bring 'spit of game' when it is convenient to them and write long posts about the same but when it is a player of their country, then they will not utter a single word.

In short, Gambhir wanted to say that even though running out the non-striker is legal and still it is touted as not in the right spirit, then hitting a shot off a ball that slipped out of the bowler's hands, even though it is allowed, shouldn't be in the spirit of the game while saying that Warner stole those six runs.