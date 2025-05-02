Shubman Gill was ruled run out in a controversial decision against SRH, leading to debate and Gill confronting the match official.

Gujrat Titans captain Shubman Gill found himself in a heated exchange with the match official during a recent game against SunRisers Hyderabad on May 2nd. Gill was controversially given out on the final ball of the 13th over at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The dismissal occurred when Gill was deemed to be short of the crease at the striker's end due to a precise throw from Harshal Patel. Despite the clear evidence of Gill being short, there was confusion surrounding whether wicketkeeper Heinrich Klaasen had dislodged the stumps with the ball in hand.

The TV umpire, Michael Gough, carefully reviewed the footage from various angles, focusing on the moment when Klaasen flicked the ball out of his hands. The replays showed uncertainty regarding whether the ball had hit the stumps or if it was Klaasen's glove that caused the wicket to be removed. Despite the ambiguity, Gough ultimately upheld the decision in favor of the fielding side.

Gill, who had been batting exceptionally well that evening, remained composed during the review process. However, he expressed his frustration when approaching the match official outside the boundary line, likely seeking clarification on the decision.

During his innings, Gill showcased his exceptional talent by scoring 76 runs off just 38 balls, including 10 fours and 2 sixes. His partnership with Sai Sudharsan, who scored a quick 48 off 23 balls, and later with Jos Buttler, helped Gujarat Titans set a formidable total of 224/6 at the end of 20 overs.

