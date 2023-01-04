Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

WATCH: Furious Deepak Hooda abuses umpire during 1st T20I against Sri Lanka

The incident happened in the 18th over when Sri Lanka bowler Kasun Rajitha delivered a slower ball outside off-stump.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 04, 2023, 10:52 AM IST

WATCH: Furious Deepak Hooda abuses umpire during 1st T20I against Sri Lanka
File photo

India all-rounder Deepak Hooda was on Tuesday (January 3) caught on camera abusing the on-field umpire after being denied a wide during the first T20I match against Sri Lanka at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium.

Hardik Pandya-led Team India won the match by 2 runs to grab a 1-0 lead in three-match series. Hooda, 27, walked in to bat at No.6 in the 11th over after the dismissal of opening batsman Ishan Kishan.

The incident happened in the 18th over when Sri Lanka bowler Kasun Rajitha delivered a slower ball outside off-stump. Hooda initially walked outside off to play the ball but he then decided to let it pass thinking that on-field umpire KN Ananthapadmanabhan would declare it a wide.

But the umpire did not signal a wide which left Hooda furious and he vented his anger by abusing the umpire.

 

;

 

Earlier, Sri Lanka won the toss and decided to field first. Shubman Gill and Shivam Mavi made T20I debut for India.

India scored 162 runs for the loss of 5 wickets in their allotted quota of 20 overs. Hooda, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel and Ishan Kishan performed well with the bat.

Kishan scored 37, while Pandya contributed 29. Hooda and Axar added 68 runs in 35 balls to help India post a challenging total. Hooda scored unbeaten 41 runs off 23 balls, while Axar scored 31 runs off 20 balls.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Yearender 2022: Bobby Deol, Abhishek Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit, Huma Qureshi, Alia Bhatt, top performers of OTT
Covid-19 fourth wave precaution: Try these Yoga asanas to boost immunity
Yearender 2022: From Kesariya to Thumkeshwari, most trending Bollywood songs of the year
Top 5 surprising picks in IPL 2023 auction: From Virender Sehwag's nephew Mayank Dagar to Bangladesh skipper
Tina Dabi's sister IAS Riya Dabi's photos in yellow dress go viral, fans call her cute
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 564 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for January 04
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.