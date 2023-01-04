WATCH: Furious Deepak Hooda abuses umpire during 1st T20I against Sri Lanka

File photo

India all-rounder Deepak Hooda was on Tuesday (January 3) caught on camera abusing the on-field umpire after being denied a wide during the first T20I match against Sri Lanka at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium.

Hardik Pandya-led Team India won the match by 2 runs to grab a 1-0 lead in three-match series. Hooda, 27, walked in to bat at No.6 in the 11th over after the dismissal of opening batsman Ishan Kishan.

The incident happened in the 18th over when Sri Lanka bowler Kasun Rajitha delivered a slower ball outside off-stump. Hooda initially walked outside off to play the ball but he then decided to let it pass thinking that on-field umpire KN Ananthapadmanabhan would declare it a wide.

But the umpire did not signal a wide which left Hooda furious and he vented his anger by abusing the umpire.

Earlier, Sri Lanka won the toss and decided to field first. Shubman Gill and Shivam Mavi made T20I debut for India.

India scored 162 runs for the loss of 5 wickets in their allotted quota of 20 overs. Hooda, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel and Ishan Kishan performed well with the bat.

Kishan scored 37, while Pandya contributed 29. Hooda and Axar added 68 runs in 35 balls to help India post a challenging total. Hooda scored unbeaten 41 runs off 23 balls, while Axar scored 31 runs off 20 balls.