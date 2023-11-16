Former Pakistani cricketers, such as Aaqib Javed and Hasan Raza, have repeatedly accused India and the BCCI of engaging in unfair practices during the World Cup.

Another allegation has emerged from Pakistan during the ICC World Cup 2023, with former fast bowler Aaqib Javed claiming that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has manipulated the toss in favor of Team India in every match they have played so far.

Javed, who represented Pakistan in 22 Tests and 163 ODIs, has also accused India captain Rohit Sharma of engaging in unfair tactics during India's semi-final clash against New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday.

At his home ground, Rohit won the toss and chose to bat first on a slow surface without any hesitation.

India went on to score a massive 397 for 4 in 50 overs, thanks to centuries from Virat Kohli (117) and Shreyas Iyer (105). They then bowled out the Black Caps for 327, with Mohammed Shami achieving a career-best 7-wicket haul.

After the match, Javed made some outlandish accusations against the Indian team and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) during an interview on a local Pakistani TV channel. He also addressed the pitch controversy that arose when foreign media reported that the playing surface at Wankhede Stadium was altered just before the first semi-final to favor the home team.

"The captains are invovled in the toss but if they both can't see it then it becomes the match referee's toss. Why do you bring the captains in the middle.

"The coin is tossed, not thrown. And he always does it. Williamson couldn't see the toss, so what was he doing there?

"Rohit Sharma throws the coin and does not toss it properly! What's the point of a toss when the opposition captain doesn't see the side of the coin?" Javed said.

"BCCI is controlling cricket and ICC does not speak in front of them. This World Cup is planned, India will win it and India's win in the 2011 World Cup final was also controversial. The used pitch is also another controversial decision by BCCI," Javed added.

Former Pakistani cricketers, such as Aaqib Javed and Hasan Raza, have repeatedly accused India and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) of engaging in unfair practices during the World Cup. These allegations range from Indian bowlers using different balls to gain an advantage in swing, to the BCCI manipulating the Decision Review System (DRS).

It is important to note that these claims made by Pakistanis are not only bizarre but also outrageous. It seems that these accusations stem from their disappointment in their own players and team, who failed to progress beyond the semi-finals due to underwhelming performances from Babar Azam & Co.

The state of Pakistan cricket itself is currently in turmoil, as evidenced by Babar Azam's decision to step down as captain in all three formats. Furthermore, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) took drastic action by dismissing the entire selection committee following the team's disappointing performance in the World Cup.