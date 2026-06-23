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Watch: Former India captain Rohit Sharma honoured with Padma Shri by President Droupadi Murmu

Rohit Sharma marked the 19th anniversary of his India debut with one of the nation's highest civilian honours, receiving the Padma Shri from President Droupadi Murmu. The recognition celebrates his outstanding contributions to Indian cricket and a career filled with historic achievements.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Jun 23, 2026, 06:21 PM IST

Watch: Former India captain Rohit Sharma honoured with Padma Shri by President Droupadi Murmu
Rohit Sharma receives Padma Shri.
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On Tuesday, June 23, former India captain Rohit Sharma, who led the team to victory in the T20 World Cup, was awarded the Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian honor, by President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. Rohit was one of 65 distinguished individuals recognized during the second Civil Investiture Ceremony. Hockey star Savita Punia also received the Padma Shri, while tennis legend Vijay Amritraj was honored with the Padma Bhushan.

Having missed the first investiture ceremony in May due to various commitments, Rohit attended the event in New Delhi on Tuesday with his wife, Ritika Sajdeh. Ritika beamed with pride as Rohit took the stage to accept the award from President Murmu.

Also read| Rishabh Pant returns to Delhi Capitals in blockbuster Rs 15 crore trade; Kuldeep Yadav heads to LSG for Rs 13.50 crore

Before receiving the honor, Rohit paid his respects to Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a bow. Clad in a black suit, the former captain wore a radiant smile throughout the ceremony.

Watch the video here:

Rohit's significant impact on cricket

Rohit Sharma is regarded as one of India's cricketing legends. He captained the team to victory in the T20 World Cup 2024 and led them to the Champions Trophy 2025. Additionally, he was part of the Champions Trophy-winning team in 2013. Rohit has inspired many, and his leadership during the 2023 ODI World Cup was remarkable, guiding India to the tournament's final.

In the 2023 World Cup, Rohit delivered several impressive and intense performances, setting the stage for numerous Indian victories. He scored a total of 597 runs in the tournament, ranking second only to Virat Kohli, who scored 765 runs. Rohit was in phenomenal form during the 2019 ODI World Cup, where he achieved a record five centuries and topped the scoring charts with 648 runs across nine innings.

Also read| 'Cheapening India cap': Sunil Gavaskar questions BCCI policy after Afghanistan series struggles for relevance

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