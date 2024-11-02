Bopara smashed former India batter, who bowls part-time off-spin, six sixes in an over.

Former CSK wicketkeeper-batsman and captain of the Indian team at the Hong Kong Sixes, Robin Uthappa, had a challenging time on the field when England's Ravi Bopara unleashed his power-hitting skills.

The onslaught occurred in the fourth over of England's innings. Up to that point, the game had started relatively cautiously, with England at 36/0 after three overs. However, Bopara changed the game by aggressively attacking Uthappa. He hit five consecutive sixes off the first five deliveries, followed by a wide ball from Uthappa. Undeterred, Bopara smashed another six off the final delivery, totaling six sixes in the over.

Bopara's achievement made him the first player in the 2024 Hong Kong Cricket Sixes to hit six maximums in one over. Uthappa's over also became the most expensive of the tournament so far.

Watch:

Bopara continued his impressive performance by hitting a seventh consecutive six off Shahbaz Nadeem in the next over, reaching his half-century in just 14 balls. He retired after scoring a quick 53 off 14 balls, including eight sixes. Samit Patel also made a significant contribution with 51 off 18 balls, featuring four fours and five sixes.

Despite Uthappa's hopes of redeeming himself with the bat, he unfortunately departed on a first-ball golden duck.

England's aggressive batting proved too much for India, who fell short by 15 runs. Bopara also excelled with the ball, finishing with figures of 2/11.

India has been eliminated from the tournament after suffering three consecutive losses to Pakistan, England, and UAE.

Also read| IND vs NZ: Virat Kohli scripts history in Mumbai Test, becomes first player in world to...