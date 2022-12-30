WATCH: First visuals of Rishabh Pant after suffering horror car accident surface online

Image Source: Twitter

Rishabh Pant, India's star wicketkeeper-batsman, was involved in a life-threatening car accident on Friday morning (December 30). The 25-year-old batsman was coming from Delhi when his car collided with a divider in Roorkee about 5:30 a.m.

The batsman sustained multiple injuries in the crash and was assisted by onlookers after his car caught fire. To get out of his Mercedes, the Delhi-based stumper smashed the windscreen. He was the only one in the car at the time of the accident.

The collision happened on the Delhi-Dehradun route near Hammadpur Jhal. Several images and videos have appeared online showing Rishabh's car crashing into a divider and catching fire as a result of the collision.

Pant can be seen talking with locals who came to his aid after his car crashed in one of the video circulating on social media.

WATCH:

The Indian batsman was rushed to a local hospital in Roorkee for initial treatment before being transferred to Max Hospital in Dehradun.

The BCCI issued a statement a few hours after Pant's accident, revealing the full nature of his injuries. According to the BCCI, Pant has two cuts on his forehead, a ligament injury in his right knee, and injuries to his right wrist, ankle, and toe, as well as abrasions on his back. It was confirmed that Pant's condition is stable, and he will shortly undergo an MRI to determine the next step in the Indian cricketer's recovery.

READ| Rishabh Pant has cuts on forehead, ligament tear in right knee: BCCI issues update after car accident