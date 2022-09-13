Watch: Fans throw mobile phones towards Naseem Shah, he puts them in his pocket, video viral

Naseem Shah's video of collecting phones from fans goes viral

In the absence of Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah rose to the occasion, and the 19-year-old pacer seems to have announced his arrival on the world stage with his performances at the Asia Cup 2022. More recently, a video of Shah asking fans to give him their phones is going viral on social media.

The video seems to be from the Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 clash against Sri Lanka. Shah was rested for that match, and he was spotted interacting with the fans.

In the viral clip, fans can be seen throwing their mobile phones toward Shah. He later puts those phones in his pocket, and the ones he couldn't put in his pocket, Shah kept them on the ground nearby the boundary rope.

From the looks of it, Shah was asking fans for their phones so that he could click selfies with their phones. He reportedly returned all the phones safely back to their respective owners.

Watch:

Shah sealed Pakistan's place in the final of Asia Cup with his heroics by hitting two back-to-back sixes in the match against Afghanistan. He also picked up a wicket in the final, but ended up giving away 40 runs in his spell

Sri Lanka meanwhile won the summit clash by 23 runs to lift their sixth Asia Cup title.