Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

Watch: Fans throw mobile phones towards Naseem Shah, he puts them in his pocket, video viral

Pakistan's 19-year-old Naseem Shah's video has been going crazy viral on social media wherein he can be seen asking fans for their mobile phones.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 13, 2022, 02:13 PM IST

Watch: Fans throw mobile phones towards Naseem Shah, he puts them in his pocket, video viral
Naseem Shah's video of collecting phones from fans goes viral

In the absence of Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah rose to the occasion, and the 19-year-old pacer seems to have announced his arrival on the world stage with his performances at the Asia Cup 2022. More recently, a video of Shah asking fans to give him their phones is going viral on social media. 

The video seems to be from the Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 clash against Sri Lanka. Shah was rested for that match, and he was spotted interacting with the fans. 

In the viral clip, fans can be seen throwing their mobile phones toward Shah. He later puts those phones in his pocket, and the ones he couldn't put in his pocket, Shah kept them on the ground nearby the boundary rope. 

READ| Virat Kohli continues to breach milestones, becomes first cricketer to notch 50 million followers on Twitter

From the looks of it, Shah was asking fans for their phones so that he could click selfies with their phones. He reportedly returned all the phones safely back to their respective owners. 

Watch:

Shah sealed Pakistan's place in the final of Asia Cup with his heroics by hitting two back-to-back sixes in the match against Afghanistan. He also picked up a wicket in the final, but ended up giving away 40 runs in his spell 

Sri Lanka meanwhile won the summit clash by 23 runs to lift their sixth Asia Cup title. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Benefits of oiling your hair in monsoon, know which hair oil will suit yours
Katrina Kaif Birthday: 6 times the Tiger 3 actress set internet on fire with her sexy photos
In pics: Ranbir Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Rashmika Mandanna, Shehnaaz Gill grace style awards event
Sushmita Sen-Lalit Modi relationship: Vikram Bhatt, Randeep Hooda, to Rohman Shawl, list of men Aarya actress dated
Speed Reads
More
First-image
PM Kisan Mandhan Yojana 2022: How to register and get Rs. 3000 per month
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.