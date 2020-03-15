WATCH: Fans flock to bid 'short adieu' to CSK skipper MS Dhoni after IPL 2020 gets postponed due to coronavirus outbreak

After the kick-off of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) was postponed as a precautionary measure against the ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) situation, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni left his base in Chennai.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday (March 13) decided to suspend IPL 2020 till April 15, 2020.

In a statement, the BCCI said that it "will work closely with the Government of India along with the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and all other relevant Central and State Government departments in this regard".

As MSD was on his way out, hundreds of CSK fans turned up to get a glimpse of their beloved 'Thala' and to bid him goodbye before his journey home.

CSK took to Twitter and released a video and wrote: "It has become your home, sir!" Keep whistling, as #Thala Dhoni bids a short adieu to #AnbuDen"

HERE IS THE VIDEO:

"It has become your home sir!" Keep whistling, as #Thala Dhoni bids a short adieu to #AnbuDen. pic.twitter.com/XUx3Lw4cpH — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) March 14, 2020

The opening match of this year's IPL was supposed to be played between the most successful teams of IPL - defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) and CSK - at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on March 29.

Under the capable leadership Dhoni, the Super Kings have won three IPL titles (2010,2011, 2018) and will be looking to equal Mumbai's record of four this season.

India has recorded more than 100 positive cases so far with the global infected count standing at over 100,000. The death toll because of the virus has gone beyond 5,000 internationally.