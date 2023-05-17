Watch: Fans chant 'Kohli, Kohli' during LSG's match against MI, Naveen-ul-Haq's reaction goes viral

Image Source: Twitter/Screengrab

The Lucknow Super Giants have taken a significant step towards their goal of reaching the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) playoffs. They achieved this by defeating the Mumbai Indians and displacing them from the third spot in the table during their final home game of the season at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

With 15 points on the table, the LSG now have a great chance of securing a spot in the playoffs with a win in their final league stage against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Saturday, May 20th, at the Eden Gardens. Additionally, they have the opportunity to finish second and get two chances at reaching the final if the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) lose their final game or if they can improve their net run rate (NRR).

The recent victory against Mumbai Indians (MI) marked the return of Naveen-ul-Haq to the playing XI. The Afghanistan pacer was previously left out of the game against Sunrisers Hyderabad. However, despite the team's win, it was a forgettable day for Naveen. He conceded 37 runs in four overs without taking a wicket, including a disastrous 19th over where he gave away 19 runs.

Unfortunately, Naveen did not receive the warmest welcome from LSG's home fans while fielding on the boundary. In a viral video on social media, fans can be seen chanting Virat Kohli's name instead. However, Naveen responded in a humorous manner by encouraging them to continue and be even louder.

Watch:

Lucknow crowd Teases Naveen ul haq with kohli kohli chants #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/r3o7f5BHIr — Cricpedia. (@_Cricpedia) May 17, 2023

Earlier this month, Naveen engaged in a verbal altercation with Virat Kohli during the LSG-RCB match. Unfortunately, the argument continued during the post-match handshakes, resulting in a heated exchange between Kohli and LSG mentor Gautam Gambhir.

Despite the tension, LSG emerged victorious, setting the stage for a potential rematch against RCB in the playoffs. If RCB manages to win their remaining two games, they will secure a spot in the playoffs and have the opportunity to face off against LSG once again.

