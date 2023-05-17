Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket
topStoriesenglish

Watch: Fans chant 'Kohli, Kohli' during LSG's match against MI, Naveen-ul-Haq's reaction goes viral

Earlier this month, Naveen engaged in a verbal altercation with Virat Kohli during the LSG-RCB match. Unfortunately, the argument continued during the post-match handshakes.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 17, 2023, 05:40 PM IST

Watch: Fans chant 'Kohli, Kohli' during LSG's match against MI, Naveen-ul-Haq's reaction goes viral
Image Source: Twitter/Screengrab

The Lucknow Super Giants have taken a significant step towards their goal of reaching the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) playoffs. They achieved this by defeating the Mumbai Indians and displacing them from the third spot in the table during their final home game of the season at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

With 15 points on the table, the LSG now have a great chance of securing a spot in the playoffs with a win in their final league stage against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Saturday, May 20th, at the Eden Gardens. Additionally, they have the opportunity to finish second and get two chances at reaching the final if the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) lose their final game or if they can improve their net run rate (NRR).

The recent victory against Mumbai Indians (MI) marked the return of Naveen-ul-Haq to the playing XI. The Afghanistan pacer was previously left out of the game against Sunrisers Hyderabad. However, despite the team's win, it was a forgettable day for Naveen. He conceded 37 runs in four overs without taking a wicket, including a disastrous 19th over where he gave away 19 runs.

Unfortunately, Naveen did not receive the warmest welcome from LSG's home fans while fielding on the boundary. In a viral video on social media, fans can be seen chanting Virat Kohli's name instead. However, Naveen responded in a humorous manner by encouraging them to continue and be even louder.

Watch:

Earlier this month, Naveen engaged in a verbal altercation with Virat Kohli during the LSG-RCB match. Unfortunately, the argument continued during the post-match handshakes, resulting in a heated exchange between Kohli and LSG mentor Gautam Gambhir.

Despite the tension, LSG emerged victorious, setting the stage for a potential rematch against RCB in the playoffs. If RCB manages to win their remaining two games, they will secure a spot in the playoffs and have the opportunity to face off against LSG once again.

READ| Suryakumar Yadav's poor outing with bat in MI vs LSG has fans calling it 'Virat Kohli curse'; Here’s why

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet Yasmin Karachiwala, Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif's Pilates instructor, here's how much she charges per session
Radhika Merchant black lace saree look goes viral, silver handbag steals the show
Karnataka polls 2023: Five richest candidates to fight in Assembly elections
5 times Varun Dhawan's niece Anjini Dhawan dazzled in kurta-palazzo, check pics
Meet Sunny Singh, Adipurush's Lakshman, who made TV debut with Ekta Kapoor's Kasautii Zindagii Kay
Speed Reads
More
First-image
WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2023: WB Class 10 Board result to be declared on this date, Check time, direct link, and more
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.