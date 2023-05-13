Watch: Fans chant 'Kohli, Kohli' after SRH denied a no-ball, throw things near LSG dugout

Image Source: Twitter/Screengrab

During the 19th over of the IPL 2023 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants, a controversial moment erupted. Avesh Khan bowled a full-toss above Abdul Samad's waist, resulting in the on-field umpires calling it a no-ball. However, LSG skipper Krunal Pandya challenged the decision and called for the DRS. Despite the ball being clearly above Samad's waist, the third umpire reversed the original decision and cancelled the no-ball.

This decision left Heinrich Klaasen, a player for the Sunrisers Hyderabad, furious. He was seen talking to the third umpire for quite some time, but the umpire himself looked bemused as he had no choice but to follow the instruction. The incident caused a stir on Twitter, with many criticizing the third umpire's decision against the Aiden Markram-led side.

The controversy didn't end there, as the SRH fans at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Hyderabad began chanting "Kohli, Kohli," causing the game to be halted for a few minutes.

The controversy surrounding the match between SRH and the home team did not end with the previous decision. In fact, another decision in the final over of the innings went against SRH. Despite the ball being spotted way above Samad's head, the umpire did not call for a wide. Even the third umpire agreed with the decision, which left the players on the field and fans on social media platforms confused once again.

Moving on to the first innings, the home team managed to post an impressive score of 182 runs with the loss of six wickets. Prabhsimran Singh, the opener, gave a fantastic start by scoring 36 runs off 27 deliveries. Rahul Tripathi and Aiden Markram also contributed well in the middle, scoring 20 and 28 runs respectively. However, SRH still needed a massive finish to post a healthy total.

