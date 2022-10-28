Search icon
Watch: Fans chant 'Dhoni..Dhoni' after Dinesh Karthik misses stumping during India vs Netherlands

A video has gone viral wherein Indian fans can be seen chanting 'Dhoni.. Dhoni' after Dinesh Karthik misses a stumping chance against Netherlands.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 28, 2022, 09:34 AM IST

Source: Twitter

Team India dished out a clinical display against the Netherlands on Thursday as Rohit Sharma and Co registered their second win at T20 World Cup 2022. However, there were some nervous moments as well, including one wherein wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik's work behind the stumps left fans upset. 

The Men in Blue endured a slow start but shifted through the gears courtesy of half-centuries from skipper Rohit, Virat Kohli and lastly Suryakumar Yadav. The trio helped India post a total of 179 runs on the board in 20 overs. 

They then dismissed their Dutch opponents under 123 runs thereby picking up crucial two points and thus go top of Group B standings. 

Despite the win, there remains room for improvement as Dinesh Karthik missed a chance of inflicting a stumping. 

The incident took place in the 8th over of Netherlands' innings, as Axar Patel bowled a good length delivery which Bas de Leede tried to dispatch into the stands. 

The batsman came down the track but completely missed the ball, leaving DK with an easy stumping opportunity, but the veteran fumbled and couldn't catch the ball cleanly. 

Watch:

Fans inside the Stadium subsequently started to chant 'Dhoni... Dhoni', given the former Indian skipper's lightning-quick reflexes behind the stumps. 

Thankfully the missed opportunity didn't come back to haunt Team India, and the Men in Blue will look to keep their winning momentum going when they take on South Africa on October 30. 

