Mumbai Indians' star pacer Jasprit Bumrah showcased his impressive batting skills during a recent training session ahead of the resumption of their IPL 2025 campaign. The franchise shared a captivating video on their official social media platforms, highlighting Bumrah's exceptional stroke play as he skillfully maneuvered the ball to both the off and leg sides, consistently finding the sweet spot on his bat.

While Bumrah is primarily celebrated for his exceptional bowling abilities—having recently surpassed Lasith Malinga to become Mumbai Indians' all-time leading wicket-taker—he has also made noteworthy contributions with the bat. A memorable instance occurred during the fifth Test match against England in Birmingham in 2022, when he unleashed a remarkable display of batting against Stuart Broad, scoring 35 runs in a single over. This remains the most expensive over in Test cricket history, even three years later.

Watch the video here

Fans of the Mumbai Indians were thoroughly impressed by Bumrah's batting performance in the practice session. One enthusiastic supporter remarked, "We have found our new opener," while another, clearly in awe of his skills, dubbed him an all-rounder, stating, "All-rounder Jassi bhai, we believe in you!"

The Hardik Pandya-led Mumbai Indians will resume their IPL 2025 campaign next week, facing off against the Delhi Capitals on their home turf. Currently positioned fourth in the points table with 14 points and a positive net run rate of +1.156, the team has yet to secure a playoff spot. Bumrah has been instrumental in their performance, having taken 13 wickets in eight matches at an impressive economy rate of 6.68.

